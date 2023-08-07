MONDAY, AUGUST 7
HAVERHILL: Golf Tournament
Featuring creative course contests, delicious cuisine, raffles, and silent auctions.
Shotgun start at 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane
Register: www.haverhillbgc.org/golf-tournment
NORTH ANDOVER: Ribbon Cutting
Come learn about Andover's Massage Cooperative Therapies!
1 p.m., Andover's Massage Cooperative Therapies, 451 Andover Street, STE 210
RSVP: 978-618-1980 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Retro Movie
Stop on by to watch a throwback movie from decades past!
This week we'll be watching Clueless (PG-13)
2-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
TUESDAY, AUGUST 8
NORTH ANDOVER: Adults Board Games Night
Featured games for the night will be "Azul," "Dungeon Mayhem," "The Quacks of Quedlinburg," and "Cascadia." Each game is designed to get you thinking and having fun! Absolutely no experience necessary. We'll be there to teach the ins and outs of each game, no confusing instruction pamphlet involved. Light refreshments provided for! Older teens welcome.
7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays
Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.
10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street
info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
LAWRENCE: 'Bring Your Own Lunch' program
Archives on the Road by Amita Kiley, collections manager/research coordinator for the Lawrence History Center.
12-1 p.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson Street at Canal Street
Cost: Free and open to the public
Cold water and snacks are provided and free parking is available in a visitor lot on Mill Street behind Lawrence Heritage.
Info: Rich Padova: 978-794-1655
NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Improv
Learn the basics of improvisational acting! From thinking on your feet to saying "Yes, and...", you'll have a blast creating hilarious scenarios and acting them out.
6-7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register: 978-688-9505 ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
SALISBURY: Christian Concert Series
Wednesdays, June 28 – August 23
Don't miss the New Life Community Granite United Worship! Arrive early and enjoy a great family atmosphere. Plenty of food stands, restaurants, arcades, gift stores, the Oceanfront Boardwalk, plus the new carousel pavilion, and more! Bring beach/lounge chairs to enjoy the concert, as seating is limited. Free admission
6:45-9 p.m., Salisbury Beach
Cost: $5 for parking at Broadway Parking
In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Surfside Cafe.
Info: www.ChristianFilmProductions.org
METHUEN: Organ Concert
Jeremy Bruns will be replacing Nigel Potts at the Great Organ. He will be playing works by Dupre, Alain, Guilmant, Bach, Shearing and Reubke.
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for students with ID, $5 for children
Info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.