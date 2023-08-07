MONDAY, AUGUST 7

HAVERHILL: Golf Tournament

Featuring creative course contests, delicious cuisine, raffles, and silent auctions.

Shotgun start at 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane

Register: www.haverhillbgc.org/golf-tournment

NORTH ANDOVER: Ribbon Cutting

Come learn about Andover's Massage Cooperative Therapies!

1 p.m., Andover's Massage Cooperative Therapies, 451 Andover Street, STE 210

RSVP: 978-618-1980 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Retro Movie

Stop on by to watch a throwback movie from decades past!

This week we'll be watching Clueless (PG-13)

2-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: 978-688-9505 ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

TUESDAY, AUGUST 8

NORTH ANDOVER: Adults Board Games Night

Featured games for the night will be "Azul," "Dungeon Mayhem," "The Quacks of Quedlinburg," and "Cascadia." Each game is designed to get you thinking and having fun! Absolutely no experience necessary. We'll be there to teach the ins and outs of each game, no confusing instruction pamphlet involved. Light refreshments provided for! Older teens welcome.

7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays

Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.

10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street

info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

LAWRENCE: 'Bring Your Own Lunch' program

Archives on the Road by Amita Kiley, collections manager/research coordinator for the Lawrence History Center.

12-1 p.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson Street at Canal Street

Cost: Free and open to the public

Cold water and snacks are provided and free parking is available in a visitor lot on Mill Street behind Lawrence Heritage.

Info: Rich Padova: 978-794-1655

NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Improv

Learn the basics of improvisational acting! From thinking on your feet to saying "Yes, and...", you'll have a blast creating hilarious scenarios and acting them out.

6-7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register: 978-688-9505 ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

SALISBURY: Christian Concert Series

Wednesdays, June 28 – August 23

Don't miss the New Life Community Granite United Worship! Arrive early and enjoy a great family atmosphere. Plenty of food stands, restaurants, arcades, gift stores, the Oceanfront Boardwalk, plus the new carousel pavilion, and more! Bring beach/lounge chairs to enjoy the concert, as seating is limited. Free admission

6:45-9 p.m., Salisbury Beach

Cost: $5 for parking at Broadway Parking

In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Surfside Cafe.

Info: www.ChristianFilmProductions.org

METHUEN: Organ Concert

Jeremy Bruns will be replacing Nigel Potts at the Great Organ.  He will be playing works by Dupre, Alain, Guilmant, Bach, Shearing and Reubke.

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for students with ID, $5 for children

Info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org

