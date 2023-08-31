FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays
Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
LAWRENCE: Sundaes on Friday
Put your own ice cream together while you learn all that the library has to offer. Everything will be supplied.
10:30 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: Grand Opening Celebration
Join Mayor Perry and Methuen officials, state elected officials and the MV Chamber at a new business opening ribbon cutting at Sir Pennycandy’s Apothecary, a new candy store and antiques! The event will feature live music from the 50s retro rock and nostalgic band, The Gemstones.
1 p.m., Sir Pennycandy’s Apothecary, 246 Broadway
Info: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Tweens and Teens (Grades 4-8)
Play Super Smash Bros on their Nintendo Switch!
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: 51st Annual Lebanese Mahrajan Festival
Homemade Lebanese food and pastries, hookah, raffles, arts and crafts, folkloric dance and belly dancing, free cooking and belly dancing classes, children’s activities, and more!
5 p.m. — 1 a.m., St. Anthony Maronite Church, 145 Amesbury Street
Info: 978-685-7233 / www.stanthonylawrence.org/annual-mahrajan-festival
NEWBURYPORT: Open Mic
Held on the 1st Friday of the month
7 p.m., The People’s Cafe, 64 Purchase Street
Info: 978-834-0367 / www.imaginestudios.org
