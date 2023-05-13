SATURDAY, MAY 13

HAVERHILL: Clean & Green Downtown Haverhill

Family-friendly clean up of Washington Street Parking Lot (next to the bus station). Bring garden gloves if you have them.

9-11 a.m., meet at RiverPath Sculpture, 2 Washington Square

Info: www.teamhaverhill.org

ANDOVER: Crafts in the Park

A juried show featuring a variety of finely made, non-imported handcrafts with 200+ booths of pottery, jewelry, women’s and children’s clothing, leather goods, stained glass, furniture, food, entertainment, and much more.

10 a.m. — 4 p.m., The Park, located at Chestnut and Bartlett Streets, rain or shine

Crafts in the Park is a fundraiser sponsored by Christ Church Andover.

ANDOVER: Free Paddling Event: Explore the Shawsheen River

No canoe, no kayak; no paddling experience; no problem! Paddles, life jackets and boats will be available for free on a first-come first-serve basis.

Location: Shawsheen Pines, across from Pfizer located (off of Lowell Junction Road) starting at 10 a.m. Boats will be available until 1 p.m. for trips of up to one hour.

Sign up: www.andoverma.myrec.com

Questions? 978-623-8340

LAWRENCE: Shawsheen River Park Clean Up

Volunteers are needed to make a positive impact on this unique natural resource.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Shawsheen River Park, next to Lawrence High School and South Lawrence East School.

Questions? 978-655-4742 / www.merrimack.org

ANDOVER: Walking Tour: 19th Century Women Authors of Andover

11 a.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: “Pay what you like.” You choose how much you’d like to pay for the program!

Registration required: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Machine Shop Village Block Party

Come meet the neighbors! Free good, music, fun, and fellowship.

11 a.m. — 2 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street

Info: 978-686-4445 / www.natrinitarian.org

LAWRENCE: Mother’s Day Story Time and Craft

All materials will be provided.

1-3 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Must register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

ANDOVER: Dinner, Divas & Dessert

A Dinner Theatre Cabaret fundraiser with a sit down/served dinner, followed by a cabaret of Broadway Tunes and then dessert and coffee to follow.

6 p.m., Ballard Vale United Church, 23 Clark Road

Cost: $50 per person

Tickets: www.aplos.com/aws/events/dinner_divas_dessert

Info: www.vohboston.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Los Sugar Kings

Don’t miss this Boston-based quartet known for their ability to transcend genres with an authenticity rarely heard!

8 p.m., 190 Academy Road

Cost: $21 per person

Tickets/info: www.crossroadsmusicseries.org

SUNDAY, MAY 14

XXX

MONDAY, MAY 15

METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat

Mondays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat

Mondays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group

Meets on the 3rd Monday of each month

This is a special meeting to choose selections for the next year.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Opportunity Works Golf Classic

18 holes of golf with cart, post tourney dinner and prizes, creative course contests, and raffles.

11 a.m. registration followed by a shotgun start at 12 p.m., Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road

Cost: $600 per foursome

Register: 978-374-5281 / www.opportunityworks.org

METHUEN: Mahjong

Mondays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

LAWRENCE: Make a Painting for Mom

Come join the Teen Center in giving thanks to all the moms out there!

3:30-5 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals

Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community

Mondays

Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com

ANDOVER: Fiber Arts Group

Bring your own fiber arts project (knitting, crochet, etc.) and join us for a casual meet-up to work on projects and have some fun!

6-7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Healthy Minds Healthy Kids – Redirecting the Trauma

Speakers will address mental health and indicators of trauma and Somebody Cares will present information about shifting treatment and prevention models and how to redirect the trauma response.

6-8 p.m., Somebody Cares New England, 358 Washington Street

Info: 978-912-7626 / www.somebodycaresne.org

ANDOVER: Jedi Mind Tricks to Fight Anxiety

Learn strategies and tips to help with performance anxiety and the fear of “choking.”

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Author Event

Bestselling Author William Landay will discuss his brand new novel, “All that is Mine I Carry with Me”.

7 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you