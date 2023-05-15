MONDAY, MAY 15

METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat

Mondays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat

Mondays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group

Meets on the 3rd Monday of each month

This is a special meeting to choose selections for the next year.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Opportunity Works Golf Classic

18 holes of golf with cart, post tourney dinner and prizes, creative course contests, and raffles.

11 a.m. registration followed by a shotgun start at 12 p.m., Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road

Cost: $600 per foursome

Register: 978-374-5281 / www.opportunityworks.org

METHUEN: Mahjong

Mondays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

LAWRENCE: Make a Painting for Mom

Come join the Teen Center in giving thanks to all the moms out there!

3:30-5 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals

Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community

Mondays

Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com

ANDOVER: Fiber Arts Group

Bring your own fiber arts project (knitting, crochet, etc.) and join us for a casual meet-up to work on projects and have some fun!

6-7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Healthy Minds Healthy Kids – Redirecting the Trauma

Speakers will address mental health and indicators of trauma and Somebody Cares will present information about shifting treatment and prevention models and how to redirect the trauma response.

6-8 p.m., Somebody Cares New England, 358 Washington Street

Info: 978-912-7626 / www.somebodycaresne.org

ANDOVER: Jedi Mind Tricks to Fight Anxiety

Learn strategies and tips to help with performance anxiety and the fear of “choking.”

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Author Event

Bestselling Author William Landay will discuss his brand new novel, “All that is Mine I Carry with Me”.

7 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

TUESDAY, MAY 16

ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast

Enjoy scrambled eggs, sausages, home fries, orange juice & coffee. The YMCA of North Andover will come to discuss Men’s Health and Fitness.

8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Cost: $6 per person

Registration required: 978-623-8320

METHUEN: Ceramics

Tuesdays

9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Line Dancing with Val

Tuesdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

LAWRENCE: Age Span Mobile Market

3rd Tuesday of each month

Fresh food and nonperishable grocery items are available at no cost to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street

Info: Ruth Ortiz: 978-946-1279 / Email: rortiz@agespan.org

HAVERHILL: Flowers in Bloom for Women’s City Club

Shannon Nicolosi of the Green Griffin Florist will create several floral designs which will then be raffled off.

12:30 p.m., Advent Christian Church, meeting hall, lower level, 160 Carleton Street

Cost: Members are free / Guests are asked to pay a $4 donation

Questions? Email: tgagnon27@comcast.net

METHUEN: Ceramics

Tuesdays

12:30-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo

Tuesdays

Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.

12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per card

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Dominoes & Scrabble

Tuesdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ANDOVER: Estate Planning & Elder Law Presentation

1:30 p.m.. The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

METHUEN: Homeschool Hub: Paper Airplanes (Ages 5-10)

1:30-2:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry

Open every Tuesday

3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street

Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org

AMESBURY: Overeaters Anonymous

Tuesdays

Is your eating out of control? There are no fees, no scales, and no shame!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left.

Info: 978-388-2552

LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for Those with Memory Loss (Virtual)

Held on the 1st and third Tuesday of the month

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, Age Span, 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard / Email: chession@agespan.org

LAWRENCE: Movie Night

Join the Children’s Department for a screening of “Inside Out” with popcorn and refreshments.

6 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Must register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics

Wednesdays

9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390

METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian

Wednesdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Quilting

Wednesdays

9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Zumba

Wednesdays

10:30-11:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ANDOVER: Tribute to Women Luncheon

The YMCA’s 40th annual Tribute will honor 20 outstanding women from across the Merrimack Valley.

12-2 p.m., Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury Street

Cost: $100 per person

Info/tickets: 978-687-0331 / www.ywcanema.org

Questions? Email: ezigler@ywcanema.org

ANDOVER: YMCA Presentation

All about aquatic opportunities at the Andover/North Andover YMCA.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Photojournalism: Then and Now

Join Curatorial Fellow Tessa Hite for a look at the history of American photojournalism, as well as a discussion of photographs in the Addison’s collection in conversation with current events.

2-3 p.m., Addison Gallery of American Art, 3 Chapel Ave, on the campus of Phillips Academy.

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Those eligible are people over the age of 65 with one bivalent dose administered more than four months ago or anyone over the age of 18 with an immunocompromised condition with one bivalent dose administered more than two months ago.

Residents are asked to bring vaccine cards.

2-5 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

No appointment required.

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club

Held Wednesdays September through May

7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street

Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students

Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com

