MONDAY, MAY 15
METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat
Mondays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat
Mondays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group
Meets on the 3rd Monday of each month
This is a special meeting to choose selections for the next year.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Opportunity Works Golf Classic
18 holes of golf with cart, post tourney dinner and prizes, creative course contests, and raffles.
11 a.m. registration followed by a shotgun start at 12 p.m., Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road
Cost: $600 per foursome
Register: 978-374-5281 / www.opportunityworks.org
METHUEN: Mahjong
Mondays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
LAWRENCE: Make a Painting for Mom
Come join the Teen Center in giving thanks to all the moms out there!
3:30-5 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
ANDOVER: Fiber Arts Group
Bring your own fiber arts project (knitting, crochet, etc.) and join us for a casual meet-up to work on projects and have some fun!
6-7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Healthy Minds Healthy Kids – Redirecting the Trauma
Speakers will address mental health and indicators of trauma and Somebody Cares will present information about shifting treatment and prevention models and how to redirect the trauma response.
6-8 p.m., Somebody Cares New England, 358 Washington Street
Info: 978-912-7626 / www.somebodycaresne.org
ANDOVER: Jedi Mind Tricks to Fight Anxiety
Learn strategies and tips to help with performance anxiety and the fear of “choking.”
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Author Event
Bestselling Author William Landay will discuss his brand new novel, “All that is Mine I Carry with Me”.
7 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
TUESDAY, MAY 16
ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast
Enjoy scrambled eggs, sausages, home fries, orange juice & coffee. The YMCA of North Andover will come to discuss Men’s Health and Fitness.
8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Cost: $6 per person
Registration required: 978-623-8320
METHUEN: Ceramics
Tuesdays
9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Line Dancing with Val
Tuesdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
LAWRENCE: Age Span Mobile Market
3rd Tuesday of each month
Fresh food and nonperishable grocery items are available at no cost to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street
Info: Ruth Ortiz: 978-946-1279 / Email: rortiz@agespan.org
HAVERHILL: Flowers in Bloom for Women’s City Club
Shannon Nicolosi of the Green Griffin Florist will create several floral designs which will then be raffled off.
12:30 p.m., Advent Christian Church, meeting hall, lower level, 160 Carleton Street
Cost: Members are free / Guests are asked to pay a $4 donation
Questions? Email: tgagnon27@comcast.net
METHUEN: Ceramics
Tuesdays
12:30-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo
Tuesdays
Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.
12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per card
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Dominoes & Scrabble
Tuesdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ANDOVER: Estate Planning & Elder Law Presentation
1:30 p.m.. The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
METHUEN: Homeschool Hub: Paper Airplanes (Ages 5-10)
1:30-2:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org
AMESBURY: Overeaters Anonymous
Tuesdays
Is your eating out of control? There are no fees, no scales, and no shame!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left.
Info: 978-388-2552
LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for Those with Memory Loss (Virtual)
Held on the 1st and third Tuesday of the month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, Age Span, 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard / Email: chession@agespan.org
LAWRENCE: Movie Night
Join the Children’s Department for a screening of “Inside Out” with popcorn and refreshments.
6 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Must register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, MAY 17
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian
Wednesdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Quilting
Wednesdays
9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Zumba
Wednesdays
10:30-11:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ANDOVER: Tribute to Women Luncheon
The YMCA’s 40th annual Tribute will honor 20 outstanding women from across the Merrimack Valley.
12-2 p.m., Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury Street
Cost: $100 per person
Info/tickets: 978-687-0331 / www.ywcanema.org
Questions? Email: ezigler@ywcanema.org
ANDOVER: YMCA Presentation
All about aquatic opportunities at the Andover/North Andover YMCA.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Photojournalism: Then and Now
Join Curatorial Fellow Tessa Hite for a look at the history of American photojournalism, as well as a discussion of photographs in the Addison’s collection in conversation with current events.
2-3 p.m., Addison Gallery of American Art, 3 Chapel Ave, on the campus of Phillips Academy.
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
Those eligible are people over the age of 65 with one bivalent dose administered more than four months ago or anyone over the age of 18 with an immunocompromised condition with one bivalent dose administered more than two months ago.
Residents are asked to bring vaccine cards.
2-5 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
No appointment required.
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
