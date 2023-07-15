SUNDAY, JULY 16

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays

June 18 – October 1

10 a.m. — 1 p.m., First and Main Streets

30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood, amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Free Concert: Time Machine

The Time Machine band performs a wide variety of music in from the 50s, 60s and 70s. Be sure to bring a chair!

4 p.m., 72 Elm Street

MONDAY, JULY 17

LAWRENCE: Summer Program (Ages 9-11)

Monday, July 17 – Thursday, July 20

Girls Inc. of the Seacoast Area is hosting a summer program with STEAM activities, arts & crafts, outdoor activities, ice cream, walking field trips, plus so much more!

9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Kingdom Voices Community Church, 360 Merrimack St., Entrance I, 3rd Floor, Suite 325

Cost: $175

Register: 978-465-0999 / www.girlsincseacoast.org

ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)

Join us for an outdoor storytime featuring songs, stories and fun!

10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group

Meets on the 3rd Monday of the month in Memorial Hall.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Chamber’s 2023 Annual Golf Spectacular

Golfers will have use of a cart, continental breakfast, hot buffet dinner, and a free gift. Registration begins at 10 a.m.

11 a.m. shotgun start, Indian Ridge Country Club, 73 Lovejoy Road

Cost: $299 per person

Register: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

HAVERHILL: Plaistow Lions Golf Tournament

11 a.m., registration with 12 p.m. shotgun start

Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane

Cost: $175 per person

Register: Roy Walling III: 617-270-3803 / Email: plaistownh.lions@gmail.com

HAVERHILL: ‘Enhance Fitness’ Class

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays

A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.

12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street

Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506

ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support Group

This month Ben Kellman, yoga instructor will teach us about meditative breathing, stretching and sensory tapping. Come join us for a relaxing afternoon.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Retro Movie

Stop on by to watch a throwback movie from decades past! This week we’ll be watching “Titan A.E.” (Rated PG).

2-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Monday Night Movie

Come watch “The Princess Bride”, 98 minutes (Rated PG).

6:30-8:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

GROVELAND: Hybrid Program: Mystery Author Brendan DuBois

Brendan writes the Lewis Cole mystery series that is set in a fictional New Hampshire town.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom or in-person, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Please register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

