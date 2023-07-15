SUNDAY, JULY 16
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays
June 18 – October 1
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., First and Main Streets
30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood, amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Free Concert: Time Machine
The Time Machine band performs a wide variety of music in from the 50s, 60s and 70s. Be sure to bring a chair!
4 p.m., 72 Elm Street
MONDAY, JULY 17
LAWRENCE: Summer Program (Ages 9-11)
Monday, July 17 – Thursday, July 20
Girls Inc. of the Seacoast Area is hosting a summer program with STEAM activities, arts & crafts, outdoor activities, ice cream, walking field trips, plus so much more!
9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Kingdom Voices Community Church, 360 Merrimack St., Entrance I, 3rd Floor, Suite 325
Cost: $175
Register: 978-465-0999 / www.girlsincseacoast.org
ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)
Join us for an outdoor storytime featuring songs, stories and fun!
10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group
Meets on the 3rd Monday of the month in Memorial Hall.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Chamber’s 2023 Annual Golf Spectacular
Golfers will have use of a cart, continental breakfast, hot buffet dinner, and a free gift. Registration begins at 10 a.m.
11 a.m. shotgun start, Indian Ridge Country Club, 73 Lovejoy Road
Cost: $299 per person
Register: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
HAVERHILL: Plaistow Lions Golf Tournament
11 a.m., registration with 12 p.m. shotgun start
Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane
Cost: $175 per person
Register: Roy Walling III: 617-270-3803 / Email: plaistownh.lions@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: ‘Enhance Fitness’ Class
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays
A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.
12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street
Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506
ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support Group
This month Ben Kellman, yoga instructor will teach us about meditative breathing, stretching and sensory tapping. Come join us for a relaxing afternoon.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Retro Movie
Stop on by to watch a throwback movie from decades past! This week we’ll be watching “Titan A.E.” (Rated PG).
2-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Monday Night Movie
Come watch “The Princess Bride”, 98 minutes (Rated PG).
6:30-8:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
GROVELAND: Hybrid Program: Mystery Author Brendan DuBois
Brendan writes the Lewis Cole mystery series that is set in a fictional New Hampshire town.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom or in-person, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Please register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
