HAVERHILL — The first city-wide Civics Project Showcase will be held Wednesday, May 24, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Nicholas Ross Auditorium at City Hall, 4 Summer St. The show is free and open to the public and will feature projects by students in grades 8 and 10.
All middle and high school students in the state are required to participate in a student-led Civics Action project and complete the six stages of action civics. The event showcases the top projects from each middle school i Haverhill and Haverhill High School, and provide students with an opportunity to bring their issues to local stakeholders and decision makers. The winning projects will present at a state-wide Civics Showcase. This event is presented by the Haverhill Public Schools Social Studies/History Department. For invitations in other languages visit tinyurl.com/p3krc3b6.
Bird walk at Tattersall Farm
HAVERHILL — Tattersall Farm will host a birding meander with Bill Gette Wednesday, May 24, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Gette, founding director of Mass Audubon’s Joppa Flats Education Center in Newburyport, will point out the many birds in the open fields and surrounding woodlands. He will discuss the many aids to field identification, including both physical and behavioral characteristics. This field trip is recommended for participants of all abilities, but will be especially valuable for beginning and intermediate birders.
Register for this walk online at tinyurl.com/2z995h32.
Teen book talk is May 25
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum in partnership with the public library will host a book club discussion for teens ages 14-18 on May 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the library, 99 Main St.
In Aiden Thomas’s paranormal young adult debut, “Cemetery Boys,” a transgender boy determined to prove his gender to his traditional Latinx family summons a ghost who refuses to leave.
Yadriel has summoned a ghost, and now he can’t get rid of him. When his traditional Latinx family has problems accepting his true gender, Yadriel becomes determined to prove himself a real brujo (shamen or sorcerer). With the help of his cousin and best friend Maritza, he performs the ritual himself, and then sets out to find the ghost of his murdered cousin and set it free.
Preregistration is required at info@buttonwoods.org or online at haverhillpl.org under “Events.” The book is free with registration.
This event is sponsored by a Cummings Foundation grant and is part of the museum’s Revitalize Buttonwoods: Restore the Past, Shape the Future initiative.
Live concert at the Citizens Center
HAVERHILL — Regional entertainer Dan Kirouac will bring a one-hour piano and vocal concert to the Citizens Center at 10 Welcome St. on Friday, May 26, at noon. This will feature radio-friendly pop, rock, and easy-listening songs of the 1960s and 1970s. This performance is open to members of the Haverhill senior community and others as space and interest allow. For more information call 978-374-2389.
This program is sponsored by a grant from the Haverhill Cultural Council, a local agency, which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
Kirouac is a Massachusetts-based musician and singer. Visit him online at facebook.com/DanKirouacMusic.
‘Matilda’ The Musical performances are May 20 and 21
HAVERHILL — The drama club at JG Whittier Middle School will present Roald Dahl’s family musical, “Matilda,” on May 20 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and May 21 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the auditorium at Haverhill High School, 137 Monument St.
According to Music Theatre International, Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other’s lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda’s extraordinary personality. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however – the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils’ saving grace!
The play invovles as many as 37 students in grades 3 through 12 from the city’s four middle schools, most of its elementary schools and the high school.
Matilda is played by Tilton fifth grader Adrianna Davis and Nettle fifth grader Mariah Hanagan. Mr. Wormwood is played by Haverhill High freshman Cassidy Ortiz and Mrs. Wormwood is played by JG Whittier eighth grader Ariana Manzano.
Tickets are $8 in advance for students and seniors and $10 for general admission at jgwdrama.com. Tickets at the door are an additional $2.
Author talk planned in Groveland
GROVELAND — The Langley Adams Library will host an in-person talk by author Wayne Miller on May 22 at 6:30 p.m. He will discuss his latest book, “Bang Boom Burn” in which he explores some of his most remarkable and high-profile horrific gun, bombing, and arson cases spanning his 25 year career in the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. He will also talk about some of his undercover assignments that include a suburban house full of stolen machine guns, shocking bombings that killed and maimed, and some investigations with a variety of suspects and motives.
This program is open to young adults as well. Register at tinyurl.com/s4rj5v9d.
