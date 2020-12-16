LAWRENCE - Starting next summer, if you hit between $600 to $100,000 in the Mass Lottery you'll be able to get your winnings right in Lawrence.
The state is relocating a regional Mass Lottery office, which is now in Woburn, to a space in Lawrence near the old Showcase Cinemas.
The lottery's North Shore Operations Center and Retail Prize Claim Center is expected to open in July 2021 at 160 Winthrop Ave., said Michael Sweeney, Mass Lottery executive director and a Lawrence native.
The state will pay $3 million for the 10-year lease with ACS Development for the 12,000-square-foot spot in the Stadium Plaza property, near the old Denny's restaurant building.
The lottery office will be right down the street from another state office for the Registry of Motor Vehicles.
Anyone who wins $600 to $100,000 in the lottery has to go to a regional lottery location to get their winnings, Sweeney explained.
Prizes over $100,000 must be claimed at the Mass Lottery headquarters at 150 Mount Vernon St. in Dorchester.
Sweeney said roughly 600 people are expected to visit the regional office weekly. In addition to claiming winnings, lottery products can also be purchased at the regional offices.
"It will draw more business to the general area," he said.
Mass Lottery solicited requests for proposals for sites on the North Shore of Boston for the Mass Lottery regional office. The Lawrence building was determined to be the best value. The mandatory bidding process was conducted by Mass Lottery and the state's Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance, Sweeney said.
Mayor Daniel Rivera described the lease as "another great addition to the renewal of the this gateway business district." He thanked Sweeney, State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg and all involved "in seeing Lawrence as we do, a great place to work."
"The city and its residents appreciate it," Rivera said.
