LAWRENCE — Two local Girl Scout troop leaders will be participating in the 2023 ASICS Falmouth Road Race on Aug. 20.
Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts (GSEMA) will have a full team of 18 participants for the highly anticipated race. The team includes Ashley Hasling of Haverhill and Mabel Dominguez of Lawrence. Both are troop leaders with Girls Scout Troop 23102 based at Notre Dame Cristal Ray High School in Methuen.
As members of Team Run Like a Girl Scout, each runner must raise $1,500 to support the mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. Hasling has met her fundraising goal, however, Dominguez can use your support in reaching her fundraising goal.
“I run to continue to provide more opportunities for my girls, especially my young women of color,” Dominguez said. “The Girl Scouts organization has significantly impacted young women of color by providing them with a supportive and empowering environment to develop essential life skills, build self-confidence, and pursue leadership opportunities.
“I’m honored to run for such an impactful organization,” Dominguez added. “All donations, which are about the cost of eating out, can provide a year’s membership in the Girl Scouts for one girl.”
To donate to Mabel Dominguez’s fundraising efforts, visit online at tinyurl.com/yzxbvw98.
Women’s Fund awards grants to local nonprofits
DANVERS — The Women’s Fund of Essex County recently awarded annual grant funding totaling $282,000 to 14 nonprofit organizations dedicated to transforming the lives of women and girls throughout Essex County.
“This year we focused our grant making on programs addressing some of the critical issues of the post-pandemic environment for women and girls: academic achievement gap for girls, equity and social justice, health and mental health, and leadership development,” said Trish Moore, co-president of The Women’s Fund.
“By making bold investments in a wide range of organizations working to address the most pressing issues facing women and girls throughout Essex County, we strive to be a catalyst for change in their lives,” co-president Wendy Roworth said. “We believe that stronger women and girls build stronger families, and stronger families build stronger communities.”
Locally, grants of $24,000 over three years were awarded each to Catie’s Closet Inc. in Lawrence to meet the basic needs of Lawrence girls; Notre Dame Education Center in Lawrence for its Nursing Assistant/Home Health Aide program; The Psychological Center in Lawrence and the Youth Development Organization in Lawrence.
A one-year grant of $6,000 was awarded to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill for its Girls Empowerment Programs.
To learn more about the work of The Women’s Fund of Essex County, visit thewomensfundec.org.
Lawrence Heritage announces August lunch presentations
LAWRENCE — Lawrence Heritage State Park at 1 Jackson St. at Canal Street announces a lineup of speakers and topics for its August “Bring Your Own Lunch” program. All presentations run from noon to approximately 1 p.m. and are free and open to the public.
Aug. 2: From Catania to Common Street by Rich Padova, summer historical tour interpreter for Lawrence Heritage; Aug. 9: Archives on the Road by Amita Kiley, collections manager/research coordinator for the Lawrence History Center; Aug. 16: DCR Research – Dynamic, Proactive, Applied and Inclusive by Dr. Don Kent, research director with the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation; Aug. 23: Department of Conservation and Recreation History 101 by Sean Fisher, DCR archivist, and Aug. 30: The Rise of Socialism in the Merrimack Valley by local historian Thomas Spitalere.
Cold water and snacks are provided and free parking is available in a visitor lot on Mill Street behind Lawrence Heritage. For more information, contact Rich Padova at 978-794-1655.
Restaurant Week begins Aug. 18
Haverhill — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce is seeking additional restaurants to participate in its sixth annual Restaurant Week, which runs from Friday, Aug. 18, to Thursday, Aug. 24.
The event will kick off with bourbon, tequila, beer and wine tasting at the Liquor Warehouse, 64 Locust St., on Aug. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. There will also be select wines and beers to sample.
Haverhill’s finest eateries will be offering special menus throughout Restaurant Week, which will feature great values, special events and gastronomical adventures.
Participating restaurants as of July 20 include the 110 Grill; A-1 Deli; Barrio; Casa Blanca; Craft Dog Deli; G’s Texas Southern Flare; Loaded; Drop Cafe’, Roasted Coffee Bar; Beach Pizza; the Peddler’s Daughter, and the Tap Restaurant and Brew Pub.
Restaurants who would like to participate are asked to send email to info@haverhillchamber.com. For more information visit tinyurl.com/2pn6ede8.
