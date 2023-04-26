THURSDAY, APRIL 27
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
LAWRENCE: Mixed Media Collage Workshop (Adults)
6-weeks, Thursdays, April 27-June 1
Painted papers, drawing mediums, monotype techniques, photographs, found objects, fabrics, old artworks and prints to name a few. Painting, cutting, tearing, stitching, gluing and composing unique pieces of art.
10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $205
Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
HAVERHILL: Early Education and Life Pathways
A discussion of how early education and prevention are connected and can lead to positive life choices.
12:30-1:30 p.m., Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliot Street
Cost: Free
RSVP: www.eventbrite.com/e/early-education-and-life-pathways-tickets-573322522097
Info: 978-793-6085 / eammonsheart.org
ANDOVER: Spring Plant Sale
Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library.
1-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Perler Bead Afternoon (Ages 6-10)
Do you enjoy creating with Perler Beads? If you do, join us for Perler Afternoon. We’ll jump right in and spend the hour creating.
4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: Digital Art (Ages 7-10)
6-weeks, Thursdays, April 27-June 1
Learn the basics of Procreate as well as additional tips and tricks to expand your digital art making.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Foundational Fine Arts (Age 10+)
6-weeks, Thursdays, April 27-June 1
With Charcoal and Graphite, learn through practice the basics of shading, lighting, and creating storied art with dry medium.
4:30-6:30 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Using Perspective Tools to Create your Dream Room (Age 10+)
6-weeks, Thursdays, April 27-June 1
Using perspective techniques, showcase a room that you create from the ground up. In this class we’ll explore how to use isometric perspective to create the room of your dreams.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Family Paint Night
All ages are welcome.
6-7:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info/register: 978-620-3618 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.com
HAVERHILL: Thursday Evening Book Club
6:30-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Color Theory (Adults)
6-weeks, Thursdays, April 27-June 1
Learn how to use color through saturation, color temperature, mood, shading and more.
6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $205
Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: From Traditional Illustration to Digital Painting (Adults)
6 weeks, Thursdays, April 27-June 1
Learn ways to implement your pre existing skills in traditional art to get a head start on unlocking the mystery of digital illustration.
6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $205
Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
METHUEN: Spring is on the Way, and So Are the Birds!
Explore the colorful songbirds that either breed here or pass through on their journey North. Thrushes, Vireos, Orioles, Flycatchers, and more than 25 species of Warblers. Strategies on how to find and identify these beautiful birds will be covered.
6:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
2nd and 4th Thursday of the month
Develop Public Speaking Skills. Gain confidence. Lessen Anxiety!
7 p.m., via Zoom
Info: Email: erbeaudry@aol.com
