THURSDAY, APRIL 27

HAVERHILL: Italian Class

Thursdays

10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916

LAWRENCE: Mixed Media Collage Workshop (Adults)

6-weeks, Thursdays, April 27-June 1

Painted papers, drawing mediums, monotype techniques, photographs, found objects, fabrics, old artworks and prints to name a few. Painting, cutting, tearing, stitching, gluing and composing unique pieces of art.

10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $205

Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

HAVERHILL: Early Education and Life Pathways

A discussion of how early education and prevention are connected and can lead to positive life choices.

12:30-1:30 p.m., Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliot Street

Cost: Free

RSVP: www.eventbrite.com/e/early-education-and-life-pathways-tickets-573322522097

Info: 978-793-6085 / eammonsheart.org

ANDOVER: Spring Plant Sale

Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library.

1-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Perler Bead Afternoon (Ages 6-10)

Do you enjoy creating with Perler Beads? If you do, join us for Perler Afternoon. We’ll jump right in and spend the hour creating.

4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: Digital Art (Ages 7-10)

6-weeks, Thursdays, April 27-June 1

Learn the basics of Procreate as well as additional tips and tricks to expand your digital art making.

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Foundational Fine Arts (Age 10+)

6-weeks, Thursdays, April 27-June 1

With Charcoal and Graphite, learn through practice the basics of shading, lighting, and creating storied art with dry medium.

4:30-6:30 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Using Perspective Tools to Create your Dream Room (Age 10+)

6-weeks, Thursdays, April 27-June 1

Using perspective techniques, showcase a room that you create from the ground up. In this class we’ll explore how to use isometric perspective to create the room of your dreams.

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Family Paint Night

All ages are welcome.

6-7:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info/register: 978-620-3618 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.com

HAVERHILL: Thursday Evening Book Club

6:30-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Color Theory (Adults)

6-weeks, Thursdays, April 27-June 1

Learn how to use color through saturation, color temperature, mood, shading and more.

6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $205

Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: From Traditional Illustration to Digital Painting (Adults)

6 weeks, Thursdays, April 27-June 1

Learn ways to implement your pre existing skills in traditional art to get a head start on unlocking the mystery of digital illustration.

6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $205

Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

METHUEN: Spring is on the Way, and So Are the Birds!

Explore the colorful songbirds that either breed here or pass through on their journey North. Thrushes, Vireos, Orioles, Flycatchers, and more than 25 species of Warblers. Strategies on how to find and identify these beautiful birds will be covered.

6:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)

2nd and 4th Thursday of the month

Develop Public Speaking Skills. Gain confidence. Lessen Anxiety!

7 p.m., via Zoom

Info: Email: erbeaudry@aol.com

