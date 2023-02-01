METHUEN — Mayor Neil Perry had plenty to say in his State of the City address Monday about the progress that Methuen has made during his administration.
But he framed his remarks by first asking for a moment of silence to acknowledge, without naming, the “son of our city” who died Saturday afternoon on Route 93. Perry was presumably referring to Devin Melia, who took his own life at 21.
Perry concluded his address by referring back to these opening remarks and encouraging anyone who needs help to reach out to his office or call 988, the suicide and crisis lifeline.
But along with this somber reminder of human frailty, Perry took stock of the ways in which Methuen had improved and even prospered during the past year.
“The biggest story of the year, and one of which I am most proud, is that of our financial condition,” Perry said.
Foremost in this category was making a single payment to eliminate $2.5 million in remaining debt from $4 million that the city borrowed in 2019 to pay for overspending by the school department.
“Our free cash position has grown from negative $2 million when I took office to a current historic high of $16.6 million,” Perry said.
Combined with other improvements in Methuen’s fiscal profile, “our financial success” has translated into an improvement in the city’s bond rating from A1 to A3, Perry said.
“The additional borrowing power that these improved bond ratings have created has enabled our administration to plan robust capital improvements at an affordable cost to our residents,” the mayor said.
In particular, Perry plans to spend $5 million per year on roads and sidewalks over the next four years, in addition to $1.9 million that they receive for that purpose from the state each year.
It takes $3 million per year in road maintenance just to maintain the status quo, so the nearly $6 million investment that he wants to make during each of those four years should result in major improvements, Perry said.
The mayor also said that reductions in residential and business tax rates this year will make it easier to attract and retain tax-paying businesses.
He also said that negotiating TIFF, or tax incremental financing agreements, provided incentives that had kept several companies from moving out of town. These included Pleasant Street Designs, a custom sign manufacturer, and Factorial Inc., which makes batteries for electric vehicles.
Perry also said that creating attractive and affordable housing was a major focus that will be addressed in Methuen 2035, a new master plan that the city is developing with input from citizens.
The 2020 census showed that Methuen grew by 6,000 people over the last year, showing that the city is a desirable place to live, Perry said.
The fact that 10 percent of Methuen’s housing stock is now affordable, for the first time since that requirement became law in 1969, will give the city enhanced control over new developments, Perry said.
He also said that Methuen’s supply of assisted living and senior housing had increased, and that a 40R smart growth plan had led to the creation of 100 units in repurposed, historic buildings downtown.
“For the first time since the ‘60s, we will have people downtown looking for places to go,” Perry said.
Perry’s address also touched on security, pointing to the placing of 50 public cameras around the city with 50 more to follow in the next year.
“They’re already paying dividends,” he said.
At the same time, he said that Methuen’s police department had “once again embraced community policing” to build improved relations with citizens, and had recently achieved certification from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission.
Noting that the last census had also shown that Methuen was now “39 percent Hispanic,” Perry also said that 48 percent of the people he has hired since taking office three years ago have been “diversity hires.”
The city has also hired its first inclusion coordinator in the past year, Perry said, to address matters of diversity, equity and inclusion, and compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
A range of other topics included the expenditure of $46 million on infrastructure projects by the Department of Public Works, to standards being applied by the city’s human resources department, and the appearance in Methuen next week of a 5-ton sculpture called “Plethora” from digital technology company LuxMea.
“On many fronts, the state of our great city is strong,” Perry said.
