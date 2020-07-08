HAVERHILL — One week into the new fiscal year, COVID-19 numbers in Haverhill have stabilized, but a large coronavirus unknown still remains: The 2021 budget.
City councilors opposed Mayor James Fiorentini's $205 million spending plan last week by a vote of 6-3 because the mayor refused to add money for a new fire truck to the budget. At the 11th hour, City Auditor Chuck Benevento crunched numbers for a one-twelfth budget to cover the first month of the new fiscal year.
As the mayor and council try to decide where to go from here, one councilor argues the cost of the fire truck to taxpayers is relatively small. Fiorentini, however, is stressing that given the uncertain financial future of the city due to the COVID-19 crisis, he must watch all spending very carefully.
In total, the mayor's original 2021 budget increased spending $2.5 million, or 1.2 percent, over the current year and called for no Proposition 2 1/2 overrides.
The new fiscal year began July 1, so the one-twelfth budget approved last week by the council covers Haverhill for the first month of the fiscal year. Before the council approved the one-twelfth budget, Fiorentini went on Facebook to say that without the partial budget the city was at risk of having layoffs and halting services to residents.
The one-twelfth budget was then unanimously approved by councilors because, as Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua said, "We have no choice."
Fiorentini said the city can budget from month to month for up to three months before the council must vote on a new spending plan for the rest of the fiscal year. He hopes that the nine-member council will wait to learn the status of the state budget before making decisions on the city budget. The state is also operating on a one-twelfth budget and bracing for financial problems related to the coronavirus crisis.
"My job as mayor is to make the right decisions for the community and to protect the public purse so that residents are not left holding the bag," Fiorentini said. "In the era of COVID where we have to watch every penny, I am especially focused on that. "
The fire truck that stalled the city budget would be a "backup truck" for the Rocks and Ayers Village stations, the mayor said, adding that Fire Chief William Laliberty told him it would be used approximately six times per year, serving as relief when trucks from other stations are called to fight a fire.
According to Fiorentini, the city budget does not call for buying a fire truck for the village stations, but instead follows a plan put in place by former fire Chief Jack Parow to rotate trucks so not to "set ourselves up for catastrophe in the next 20 years."
That plan calls to replace a rescue truck and pumper truck this year, both of which are happening as scheduled, the mayor said.
City Council Vice President Colin LePage was among the councilors who voted against the budget because Fiorentini would not spend money on the fire truck for the village stations. According to LePage's calculations, paying a loan for the new truck would cost each household in the city an additional $2 in taxes annually for 20 years. In comparison, LePage said the annual household contribution to build the new Hunking School was $80 for 20 years.
"(The money for a fire truck) is a very small number added to the debt service every year," LePage said.
Fiorentini, however, said there's much more wrapped up in the fire truck figures.
"No offense to the council, but they never met a dollar they couldn't spend. I hear that from them every year," the mayor said. "I keep seeing this online as a '$2 truck.'
"One of the councilors said at the meeting 'We're not asking you for a million dollars.' Actually they are. Two pumper trucks are ... each one is half a million dollars,'' he said of his budget calling for two new fire trucks and councilors pushing for the additional truck. "This is a tough time to be spending $1 million until we know what our revenues are.
"I hear that argument a lot: 'It will only hurt a little bit, it won't raise taxes all that much,' but my constituents are hurting," Fiorentini continued. "They don't want taxes to go up by 10 cents, not by $2, not by $200. All of this spending, people are going to feel it come December. These little things that the council hits me up for every year really add up. I'm very concerned, and I know the council disagrees with me, about too much spending."
According to Fiorentini, it was the council that pushed for a full-year budget going into negotiations.
"I indicated to the council that we were going to do a one-twelfth budget and they insisted we do a (full) budget, which I did, and they voted it down, which was fine by me," the mayor said. "That's why we reverted to the one-twelfth budget I wanted to do in the first place. I considered it an interim budget and said that in September we'd reassess it or even make some cuts."
The budget battle will eventually be worked out, said LePage — it's just a question of when.
"A one-twelfth budget could be portrayed as if we don't know what's going on, and we're not confident in things," LePage said. "We've had battles and disagreements over it before and eventually come to an agreement on a full-year budget. At this time, we weren't able to come to an agreement on June 30. Who knows who's opinion is going to change."