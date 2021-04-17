LAWRENCE — The race is officially on for the next mayor of Lawrence, with three candidates having pulled nomination papers at City Hall.
Brian DePena, William Lantigua and Vilma Martinez-Dominguez have all announced their intentions to seek the city’s top office since papers became available on April 5, election officials confirm. The November 2 municipal election will be the first election since former mayor Daniel Rivera departed the city for a state job at MassDevelopment. A primary election is planned for September 21.
City councilors opted to hold the municipal election in November rather than host a special election, given Rivera’s premature departure with one year left in his final term by passing a home rule petition. Gov. Charlie Baker signed the petition into law earlier this year, ensuring that the city could bypass the charter requirement to hold a special election. Two Lawrence residents, Dalia Diaz and Modesto Maldonado, brought suit against the City Council in Superior Court trying to contest the decision, but were denied in late January. Mayor Kendrys Vasquez will remain in office until a successor is chosen in the November election.
All three current mayoral contenders are familiar faces to Lawrence residents. Former two-term city councilor at-large DePena was the first to pull papers to run for mayor, election officials said. DePena currently owns DePena Auto Services and Tenares Tire Services.
Lantigua served four terms as a state representative representing the 16th Essex District before taking office as Lawrence mayor in 2010. Lantigua lost a bid for a second term to Rivera in 2013 and lost his bid to regain the House seat in 2014 and again in 2018, both times to current state Rep. Marcos Devers.
Martinez-Dominguez currently works as the city’s community development director and came to the city after a long stint at the YWCA. According to her campaign, it has raised more than $100,000 and is entering April with nearly $70,000 on hand. Martinez-Dominguez has also been endorsed by former mayor Rivera.
Other races in the city are also shaping up for the fall elections. Incumbent Ana Levy is running again for at-large councilor and will be joined on the ballot by Rich Russell and Frederick Diaz.
On the ballot so far for district councilors include incumbents Jeovanny Rodriguez (District D) and Jorge Gonzalez (District C), who will be joined by Ilber Urquiza in District F.
School Committee incumbent Jonathan Guzman is again hoping to represent District F, while Lenin Roa will appear on the ballot in the fall for District C. Leo Lamontagne is running to represent Lawrence as the city’s advocate on the Greater Lawrence Technical School Committee.
IMPORTANT ELECTION DATES TO REMEMBER
August 3: Last day to submit nomination papers
September 1: Last day to register to vote in the primary election
September 15: Last day to submit an absentee ballot application request for primary
September 21: Primary election, polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
October 13: Last day to register to vote in city election
October 27: Last day to submit an absentee ballot application request for city election
November 2: Municipal election, polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.