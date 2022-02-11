Sarah Strong hockey tournament set
ANDOVER — A special hockey tournament will raise funds for a scholarship in memory of Sarah Duval at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Breakaway Ice Center in Tewksbury.
Duval, 11, died last February from complications related to leukemia.
Her North Shore Vipers teammates will take to the ice against the Boston Jr. Terriers at 5:30 p.m. Post game fundraising festivities include raffles and merchandise. The puck will drop again at 7 p.m. for the Austin Prep vs. Winchester game where her brother, Jacob, will play in her honor.
Fundraiser in memory of Greg Cook
ANDOVER — A 3-on-3 basketball tournament will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Andover Field House to raise money in memory of Andover’s Greg Cook for Sueños Basketball. The tournament is from 7 to 10 p.m. and the cost to participate is $20 per person for teams of up to four people.
Cook, 31, died unexpectedly last August from epilepsy. He was a long-time Andover resident and graduate of Andover High School where he played for the Golden Warriors all four years.
To register visit bit.ly/3Jb6hmv or contact fortheunderdog24@gmail.com.
Galentines Day?
HAVERHILL — Valentine’s Day is Feb. 14, but did you know that Feb. 13 is considered “Galentine’s Day?” Coined by Leslie Knope on the sitcom Parks & Recreation in 2011, the holiday is just starting to catch on worldwide. In the episode, “Galentine’s Day,” Knope tells her friends that Feb. 13 is the “best day of the year” and that it’s a day when “women leave their husbands and their boyfriends at home and just kick it breakfast style. Ladies celebrating ladies. It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst.”
According to National Today, more than 70% of females consider their female friends as a family member, 60% of women surveyed said common interests are an important gal pal quality for them, 89% said their friendships with other women are important to them, with almost a quarter (23%) calling them “essential.”
Haverhill Planning Commission to meet virtually
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will hold its monthly virtual meeting Thursday, Feb. 17, at 11 a.m. The agenda includes updates of the Commission’s activities and is available online at www.mvpc.org. For more information contact Nancy Lavallee at nlavallee@mvpc.org.
Whose meatballs are the best?
HAVERHILL — The Victor Emanuel Lodge 1646 Sons of Italy will hold its third meatball contest Feb. 26 at the American Legion, 1314 Main St.
Entry fee for contestants is $15 (includes tasting/voting) and can be paid by check, cash or Venmo. Your registration will not be complete until payment is received. Contestants should have about 100 meatballs approximately 2 inches in diameter.
The cost is $8 at the door to attend, taste, and vote for the best meatballs.
First place receives a trophy as well as 50% of tasting entry fees and bragging rights; second place receives a trophy and their entry fee back, and third place receives a trophy.
Raffle tickets will be sold during the event, with all proceeds going to Hearts Apart. Raffle winners will be pulled after meatball winners are announced.
For more information or to register, contact Renee at 603-508-9051 or Erica at 978-518-6374.
Upcoming orchestra performance
PLAISTOW — The Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Sunday, Feb. 27, at 2:30 p.m. at the Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road, Plaistow.
The concert will feature guest conductor Neal Hampton, leading an “Almost March” Madness movie-themed orchestra concert.
The Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra is made up of North Andover and Andover residents, as well as residents of Haverhill, Newburyport, Plaistow and many other surrounding communities in the Merrimack Valley.
Volunteers needed at ReStore
LAWRENCE — This spring, share your love of your community and giving back by taking a volunteer test run at the Essex County Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 647 Andover St.
Volunteers help keep store operations running smoothly. From sales floor merchandising to customer service, volunteers help do it all.
Contact volunteer@essexcountyhabitat.org with a time that’s convenient for you to try it out. No commitment necessary. Feel free to bring a friend.
The ReStore sells new and gently used appliances, building materials, furniture and home goods at reduced prices. Profits from the ReStore directly support Essex County Habitat’s vision that one day everyone will have a decent, safe and affordable place to live.
North Andover Employees of the Year nmaed
NORTH ANDOVER — Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues named Toni Wolfenden and John Wood the town’s Employees of the Year for 2021.
Murphy-Rodrigues described Wolfenden, a town Health Department assistant, as “a cheerful, smiling bright light at the entrance of Town Hall.”
Wood, lead communications officer with the North Andover Police Department, “does so much for the Police Department and asks for nothing in return,” Murphy-Rodrigues said.
The North Andover Employee of the Year program was instituted in 2020 to recognize annually one employee for being a team player, exhibiting exceptional customer service, going above and beyond expectations in their work, conduct and dedication, and who embodies the true meaning of being a public servant. Nominations are submitted by town employees, and the Town Manager selects the winner based on those nominations.