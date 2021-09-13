HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will hold its monthly virtual meeting Thursday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. The agenda includes updates of the Commission’s activities and is available at the MVPC website, www.mvpc.org. For more information, contact Nancy Lavallee at nlavallee@mvpc.org.
Job fair planned
HAVERHILL — MakeIT Haverhill at 301 Washington St. will host an in-person job fair Thursday, Sept. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Meet local employers in a friendly environment. Bi-lingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers.
Representatives from Amazon Workforce Staffing, Colis Express, Main Street Transport, Walmart and Atria Senior Living will be on site to discuss warehouse, delivery driver, cashier, stockers and healthcare positions. Jobs are in Haverhill, including the Amazon facility at 25 Computer Drive. MassHire will be on site to discuss services they offer and to help participants sign up for a MassHire ID Number.
MakeIT Haverhill is a completely volunteer led nonprofit.
Picnic by the pool networking event
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a “picnic by the pool” networking luncheon Monday, Sept. 20, from noon to 1:15 p.m. at the Indian Ridge Country Club, 73 Lovejoy Road, Andover. The event will include a complete luncheon sandwich buffet and cash bar along with a business card drawing.
For more information and to register, visit online at www.merrimackvalleychamber.com under “Events.”
Business Expo, Health and Wellness Fair at DiBurro’s
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its fall Business Expo, Health and Wellness Fair on Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at DiBurro’s Function Facility, 887 Boston Road. The public is invited to this free event that will include raffles and door prizes.
Vendors can exhibit their products and services to participants.
For more information visit online at www.merrimackvalleychamber.com under “Events.”
Mayor and Managers Breakfast Forum planned
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Merrimack Valley Mayors and Managers Breakfast Forum on Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at DiBurro’s Function Facility. The event includes a hot plated breakfast.
To register, visit online at www.merrimackvalleychamber.org and click on “Events.”
Community Service and Civil Duty Day planned
LAWRENCE — The communities of the Merrimack Valley will hold a free Community Service and Civil Duty Day on Sept. 25 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Stadium. Families will receive information about the process of joining the Armed Forces, what it’s like to serve our nation, and what the options after serving, from representatives from all military branches along with first responders including police, fire, and the American Red Cross.
The event will consist of distinct educational stations hosted by each branch of the military and will display visuals about our nation’s Armed Forces. Displays include military uniforms, equipment and vehicles, as well as a display of a scaled-down model of a fighter jet, and information about military job classifications. The event will include free military T-shirts for those who have their cards stamped at each informational booth. Also raffles for military memorabilia such as key chains and reusable water bottles.
A mobile vaccination clinic hosted by the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center and Lawrence General Hospital will be offering free COVID-19 vaccinations. Also, a Jr. ROTC fitness competition will be held between local communities as well as interested individuals.
Tourism conference planned
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Shop, Stay and Eat Local Tourism Conference with Keiko Matsudo Orrall, executive director of the state’s office of travel and tourism, Friday, Sept. 24, from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at Smolak Farms,
315 S. Bradford St., North Andover. This event will be held outdoors under a tent. Complimentary breakfast included.
This event is free to attend but registration is required by calling 978-686-0900 or online at www.merrimackvalleychamber.com under “Events.”