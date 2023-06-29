METHUEN — On Monday night, the Methuen school board heard an update from State Auditor Diana DiZoglio about the proposed youth and community center in the school district’s Central Building.
As the school administration is moving its office to 9 Branch St., the previous Central Administration Building, at 10 Ditson Place, will be vacated, leaving room for a youth and community center.
“We do great here in the city of Methuen with sports, with education,” DiZoglio said, mentioning how she has been pushing for a center for students since her time at Methuen High School. “But I remember talking about how we could do more with after school supports.”
DiZoglio is looking for a space to provide arts, music, mentoring, culinary education and other activities for children as a place to connect and hang out. She said students have told her they “just want a place to belong.”
The first floor of the Ditson Place building has about 10 classrooms, a gym and a kitchen that would be able to provide all of the activities DiZoglio envisions. She said the gym would be used for programming beyond sports, offering potential space for coffeehouse music hours or performances.
By using only the first floor, DiZoglio and Superintendent Brandi Kwong mentioned the possibilities of using the rest of the building for an adult learning center or other space, as per conversations the School Committee has had recently.
“It’s a big building. There’s space for all of us,” DiZoglio said. “We want to make sure this is an entity that can serve the whole family.”
DiZoglio said there is about $3.5 million already secured for the project. Another $1 million needs to be released by Gov. Maura Healey, and DiZoglio seemed confident in the funding.
The money does have a timeline attached to it, and the Commonwealth could take the funding back if it is not used before the deadline, DiZoglio said.
Original conversations for the youth and community center were centered on the old Pleasant Valley School. The building has been empty for a while, but it is not in the best shape. DiZoglio said that the funding would have to go to refurbishing the building rather than making more simple and quick changes that could take place at the Central Building.
“I don’t want the school board to think of PV as a viable option,” Mayor Neil Perry said, noting that two inspectors had said it would be easier to simply knock down the building. “(The Central Building) being available is really a godsend. This is something that we as a city need.”
Perry added how the arts prepare students for the life ahead of them.
Board member Jana Zanni Pesce said she has walked through the Central Building and has always felt remorse that the gym is not in use.
“I’m super excited about this,” Zanni Pesce said. “I think it would be an amazing thing.”
Kwong asked for the board to consider the option and for DiZoglio to provide more concrete plans at the Aug. 13 business meeting. Board member Ryan DiZoglio — no relation to Diana — even offered an emergency meeting during the summer to allow the project to start sooner.
“They need a place to go now. I don’t want kids to wait,” he said. “I know what it means to have that type of security, to have that place to go to.”
