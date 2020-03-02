METHUEN — Usually, one out of two ain't bad.
But try telling that to Mayor Neil Perry.
On Monday night, the City Council approved his appointment of a new director of human resources after agreeing to a new salary that was higher than previously allowed by city ordinance.
A short while later, the council rejected his appointment for treasurer/collector as councilors said the person put up for that job didn't have the necessary education or licenses needed.
"I'm very disappointed by the City Council," Perry said after the meeting.
On Friday, Perry thought he had the votes for Andrew Wall, now the head clerk in the treasurer's office, after meeting with councilors and getting what he thought were enough votes for his approval. "People were moved (during the meeting Monday night) and they changed their mind."
While he wouldn't specify who, it became pretty clear that it was City Councilor Mike Simard, who, during the discussion of Wall's application, seemed to indicate he would vote for it.
He noted that it was very difficult to find certified treasurers in the state and that Wall "paid his dues" working four years in the treasurer's office.
In the end, though, Simard joined four other councilors in rejecting the appointment, which failed, 5-4. The other councilors who voted against Wall were Nicholas DiZoglio, Jessica Finocchiaro, Steven Saba and President James McCarty.
Perry called the vote "disingenuous at best," adding that McCarty "questioned my integrity" by saying the council was "sold a bridge."
"It's not right," Perry added. "Now, I have to tell a guy who was picked that he didn't get the job."
Wall, who is in his late 20s, is the head clerk in the treasurer's office. He's worked there since December 2016 and was endorsed by the current, acting Treasurer/Collector Ann Guastaferro.
"I have all the confidence in the world Andrew will be a valued member of your leadership team," she said in an endorsement letter.
Wall also works part time as head cashier at Lowe's in Salem, New Hampshire. He has an associate degree from Hesser College and graduated from Salem High School.
Perry stressed during the meeting that there are many treasurer/collectors in the state who don't have full certification in part because there is a shortage of candidates.
He said Wall promised he would get his certification within three to five years, but councilors seemed skeptical that the city would be able to track his educational progress.
"We are looking at city taxpayer dollars going into a position where someone is going to learn on the job," DiZoglio said. "He has to take classes."
He asked what would happen if, "Uh-oh, he didn't pass this course or finish a class?"
Perry said the new human resources director, whose job was also approved, would be able to track it.
Saba said the city "has a history of hiring people who aren't qualified. ... we are told, he will get qualified by a certain date. But none of us will be here in three years" to check on whether he followed through.
McCarty, speaking last, said the appointment was a "slap in the face of the City of Methuen."
Other positions in the city, including auditor and school superintendent, have been filled with unqualified or uncertified candidates.
"This is how it begins," he said. "Our constituents say they want people who are certified," he said. "We are all sitting here and being sold a bridge. I tried to warn you guys. I'm embarrassed."
While the council voted against Wall for treasurer/collector, they voted in favor of Lisa Crowley as human resources director at a salary range of $81,272 to $97,526. The old salary range was $71,000 to $85,000.