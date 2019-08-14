Methuen firefighters graduate from academy

METHUEN — Brian Wolfendale and Wayne Borden are the city’s latest graduates from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy. They are among 37 graduates from 23 communities.
“We are extremely proud of Brian and Wayne. Graduating from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy is truly an accomplishment,” said Methuen Fire Chief Tim Sheehy. “The physical and intellectual demands are great, and it takes a great deal of fortitude and dedication to graduate. We are happy to have both Brian and Wayne as members of the Methuen Fire Department and know that they will continue to be assets to our community.”
Students receive classroom training in all basic firefighter skills. They practice first under nonfire conditions and then during controlled fire conditions. To graduate, students must demonstrate proficiency in life safety, search and rescue, ladder operations, water supply, pump operation, and fire attack.
Fire attack operations range from mailbox fires to multiple-floor or multiple-room structural fires. Upon successful completion of the Recruit Program, all students have met national standards of National Fire Protection Association 1001 and are certified to the level of Firefighter I and II, and Hazardous Materials First Responder Operational Level by the Massachusetts Fire Training Council, which is accredited by the National Board on Fire Service Professional Qualifications.
Art exhibit at public library
HAVERHILL — The public library is hosting an exhibit by members of the Council on Aging. The exhibit includes works in various mediums and subject matter by Anna Teresa Hull, Brian Robinson, Brian McGinty and Surya Sarkhel.
Their art is on display now through Tuesday on the second-floor gallery during regular library hours: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Church to hold gospel block party
HAVERHILL — Calvary Baptist Church will hold a gospel block party from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
This praise party will include a cookout and tent revival as well as a back-to-school backpack giveaway.
The church is at 13 Ashland St.
Beatles tribute band to perform
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — The Hampstead Cable TV summer concerts series closes on a high note with a visit by Studio Two at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Meetinghouse Park.
The band was voted best Beatles tribute band in New England and they promise concertgoers will be transformed in time as they present an evening of early Beatles songs – pre Sgt. Pepper era.
Dressed in period-correct attire and playing proper instruments, the group will playing the same high-energy, danceable rock ‘n’ roll songs from the 1950s and 1960s. This free concert is sponsored by Hampstead Cable TV. Attendees are urged to bring items suitable for those serving overseas in the military and monetary donations to help with the cost of mailing. The rain venue is the Hampstead Middle School, 28 School St. Visit meetinghousepark.org or call 603-560-5069 for more information.