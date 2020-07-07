METHUEN -- With the city facing a $7 million shortfall, Mayor Neil Perry said Tuesday the budget he is presenting to the City Council Wednesday will include up to 45 layoffs of city workers.
Perry, who has been hospitalized this week, said that on the plus side, the last fiscal year ended with a $2 million infusion into the free cash account -- which is money left over at the end of the fiscal year.
He said he hopes he can convince the City Council to use $400,000 of that surplus to reduce the number of layoffs.
Perry said he had a meeting with Maggie Duprey, the city's Chief Administrative Financial Officer, or CAFO, on Tuesday to go over the final numbers for the last fiscal year -- 2020 -- while also looking ahead to the new fiscal year -- 2021 -- which started July 1.
A big part of the problem at the moment is that because of the disruption to the economy wrought by the coronavirus shutdown, nobody really knows what kind of tax revenues will be coming from the state in the form of municipal and education aid for the 2021 budget year.
Rumors abound that education aid and state aid could both be cut, which would have a huge impact on every city and town in the state, including Methuen.
During a press conference late last month, Gov. Charlie Baker said it was too early to say how much state aid will be available for the 2021 fiscal year.
"We’re not going to know the answer to that one for probably 30 days or so,” Baker said on June 26 when asked if schools should expect state aid increases in the coming fiscal year. “I wish we had the answer today, but we don’t.”
Experts say revenues could fall billions of dollars below initial fiscal 2021 estimates, and the Baker administration earlier this week advised cities and towns to expect their local aid payments for the beginning of fiscal 2021 to match fiscal 2020 levels.
With a 2020 budget of about $163 million, some $48 million came in education aid, known as Chapter 70. Another $6 million came in for municipal aid, which can be used for police, fire and other, non-educational departments.
City Councilor Steve Saba, chairman of the council's budget committee, said he would be open to using free cash to save jobs.
"I would not have a problem with that as long as we are responsible with the budget," he said. "If we still have a shortfall, that's what stabilization and free cash are for."
The council is scheduled to hold budget meetings starting next week on the full budget.
A one-twelfth budget, covering just the month of July, was approved last week by the council. City councilors hope they can review and approve the remaining 11 months of the budget before the end of July.
Material from the State House News Service was used in this report.