METHUEN — Newly elected Mayor Neil Perry made it clear this week he wants to work with other elected leaders in solving some of the more intractable problems facing the city.
In particular, he said Friday he wants to work closely with the City Council in solving problems within the Police Department while also resolving the controversy over the superior officers' union contract.
"This administration is not going to work against the council," said Perry, a lifelong Methuen resident and former Raytheon executive. "I'm going to work with the council. There's a reason for the executive and legislative branches. I want to reinforce to the citizenry, there is no 'we' and 'they' anymore."
As such, Perry sat at the council's dais Tuesday night for the duration of the four-hour meeting, chiming in when needed and offering his support or input when it was sought.
West District Councilor Mike Simard, also newly elected, did seek Perry's support for a top-to-bottom audit of the Police Department.
As a member of the council's Public Safety Committee, Simard, who is also a police officer in Lawrence, said he wants to look at "police mismanagement within the department that has held the city back. I am asking Mayor Perry to conduct a complete audit, from top to bottom, which would help the mayor and council make changes based on facts, not emotions."
He said he wants to look at issues that "expose the city to liabilities," such as "hiring, promotions, use of city-owned vehicles, internal investigations, exorbitant salaries, too many superior officers and budget issues."
He noted that the mayor "has committed to funding an audit."
Perry said Friday: "I'm looking at that right now." He estimated the cost at around $75,000 to $100,000.
Perry said rather than an audit, he would call it a "risk assessment."
"I am going to work with Councilor Simard," he said. "This is not a witch hunt."
Endless controversy
Other councilors are also supportive of a review of the department, which has been embroiled in a seemingly endless series of controversies.
The most egregious, at least in terms of the cost to taxpayers, was a union contract that guaranteed henfty pay increases to 26 superior officers.
The contract in question, negotiated under former mayor Stephen Zanni's administration, would have seen captains earn an average of $432,295 per year, according to a report by the state's inspector general. That does not include overtime and paid details.
Sergeants and lieutenants also received big pay hikes under the contract, set to run from 2017 to June 2020.
The council approved the contract unanimously in September 2017.
When Mayor James Jajuga took office in 2018, he soon realized the superior officers' contract was extravagant and made a report about it to the council in April 2018.
As public outcry grew and councilors pushed back, Jajuga went on to negotiate a "memorandum of understanding" with the union that would take place of the original contract. While the so-called MOU lowered their salaries, it still gave them huge raises of 12 to 25%.
Even though the City Council never approved the MOU, Jajuga paid the superior officers based on its language.
Awaiting arbitration
Councilor Steve Saba said he and other councilors were so upset the high salaries were still being paid, they cut nearly $2 million from the police budget.
That led to potential layoffs of nearly 75 patrolman, something that was averted at the last minute when the mayor and council agreed to start paying superior officers based on their 2014 contract -- the agreement they are currently working under.
However, the superior officers' union sued the city. The case is still in arbitration, with hearing dates set for March 13 through 15, according to Saba.
Perry, however, said he remains concerned about what could happen in arbitration, because there is no guarantee things will work out in the city's favor.
"This is binding arbitration," he said. "I have no alternative but to present what comes out of that. If it comes out of arbitration and the city loses, I still have to present that contract to the council, and that's the risk."
He said that if he can find a way, he might try to negotiate a new contract before the arbitration ruling comes out in March.
"I've talked to lawyers from both sides, and I'm going to test the waters to see what's discussable before I sit down and negotiate," he said, adding that he would confer with the City Council before negotiating with the union. "I'd say, 'Here's what's being talked about.' If it is OK, we fix it and avoid arbitration. Arbitration is a risk for both sides."