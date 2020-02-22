METHUEN — Police are asking for help identifying the people involved in a shooting near 46 Hampshire St. late Wednesday night.
Police found bullet fragments at Mirada Hair Studio after the owner called police because of a hole in the front window and another in an interior wall of her salon, according to a statement from Chief Joe Solomon.
There were two shell casings and a bullet fragment found in Hampshire Street outside the business in Methuen Square, Solomon said.
Surveillance video of the area shows a group of people in cars around the area and then fleeing just before midnight Wednesday night, Solomon said.
Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance and are interested in speaking with anyone who was at Rosario's Restaurant or in the area of Hampshire Street in Methuen Square on Wednesday between 11:30 and 11:50 p.m.
Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Unit and Ballistics Unit members have assisted with the investigation.
The Methuen Police Department is still actively investigating and asks anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (978)983-8698 and request to speak with the officer in charge.