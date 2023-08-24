ANDOVER — School renovation projects at and near West Elementary and Doherty Middle School will have minimal, if any, affect on students during the coming school year.
Work on the renovation project at Doherty Middle School will mainly take place during next summer and off hours, said Nicole Kieser, spokesperson for the Andover Public Schools.
The Doherty Middle school project will include the installation of an elevator and sprinkler system.
Construction on a new school began in June 2022 next to West Elementary School. The project will replace West Elementary and also include the Shawsheen Preschool.
“While the school will operate next to an active construction zone, as it did last year, we do not anticipate major interruptions to the school day experience,” said Kieser.
Andover High Principal Caitlin Brown recently announced her resignation, but she will be starting the year at the district. Kieser added that they will share updates with families “as appropriate.”
Last year the beginning of the school year was marked by late buses and a shortage of drivers. Kieser added while there have been no changes to the number of drivers, by the end of last year, all bus routes had dedicated drivers.
“At this time, we anticipate all routes to have a dedicated driver to begin the year. Trombly continues to focus on driver recruitment and retention,” said Kieser.
School bus fees have also been reduced by 50%.
All students at public schools across Massachusetts will also have access to free lunch, which was started during the pandemic and included in the state’s budget.
Students starting high school this year will be getting more help with their transition to high school from a new 9th grade coordinator.
The district is also adding STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) and humanities coaches to the middle schools.
Andover Public School staff will begin their school year on Monday and students will join them on Wednesday.
