AUBURN, N.H. — The body of a Methuen man has been found after he disappeared Friday while boating on Lake Massabesic.

Authorities located the body of Joseph Moreau, 83, on Sunday, according to a press release from New Hampshire State Police.

Moreau was reported missing Friday from the canoe he launched alone at Clair’s Landing, the release states.

The New Hampshire Fish & Game Dive team recovered Moreau’s body from the lake. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at Concord Hospital. 

The incident is still under investigation.

Tags

Recommended for you