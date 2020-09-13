AUBURN, N.H. — The body of a Methuen man has been found after he disappeared Friday while boating on Lake Massabesic.
Authorities located the body of Joseph Moreau, 83, on Sunday, according to a press release from New Hampshire State Police.
Moreau was reported missing Friday from the canoe he launched alone at Clair’s Landing, the release states.
The New Hampshire Fish & Game Dive team recovered Moreau’s body from the lake. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at Concord Hospital.
The incident is still under investigation.