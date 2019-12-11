More gas leaks plague north side of city

LAWRENCE — Another day, another gas leak. Or two, or three.
City firefighters, police and Columbia Gas crews converged on the intersection of Haverhill and Ames streets around 4 p.m. Wednesday on a report of the strong smell of natural gas in the Tower Hill neighborhood.
Columbia Gas crews worked for several hours to figure out exactly where the leak was coming from, and narrowed it down to a stretch of cast iron pipe under Haverhill Street, adjacent to the intersection with Ames.
Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said at a press conference that the changing weather -- warm, cold, rain -- may have created a what's called a frost heave that cracked the cast iron pipe under Haverhill Street. The gas leaked into a manhole, then leaked above ground.
"There were no fires, no explosions, no injuries and nobody had to be evacuated," Moriarty said.
It was, however, one of two gas incidents in the neighborhood and just the latest in a string of gas leaks the department responds to on a daily basis.
On Perry Avenue, about seven blocks to the west of Ames Street, the Fire Department and Columbia Gas responded to a problem in two homes, both of which had water in the gas lines. The service was turned off to both homes as gas crews tried to figure out how the water got into the pipe and how to remove it before turning the service back on.
Incidents like these have become all-too commonplace, Moriarty said.
"Unfortunately I am used to this because we have had a lot of gas calls," he said, responding to a question from a TV reporter. "It bothers me we've had so many."
He cited the age of the cast iron lines as the main reason.
"We have a very old city," he said. "They (the gas company) are in process of trying to change that, which is what caused incident a year ago -- replacing the old system with new pipes. We want to get those replaced, but it's going to take a while."
He said that while Wednesday night's leak was on the north side of the city and the gas crisis occurred on the south side, leaks seem to be coming from everywhere.
"We have gas leaks all over the city," he said. "I don't break them down north and south we have so many a week now, it's a little ridiculous, frankly. We did 102 calls last month. In one month."
Kelly Merritt, the spokesman for Columbia Gas, said that gas company employees went door-to-door with gas detection meters to check on levels inside the homes. He said they found no trace of gas in any of the homes.
"We don't anticipate any need for shutoffs or evacuations," he said.