Public health officials in Massachusetts and New Hampshire have stopped giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to residents as the federal government investigates cases of blood clots in people who received the vaccine.
Haverhill and Methuen have both canceled clinics scheduled for this week to give the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, officials in those cities said. Lawrence General Hospital has shifted from the J&J vaccine to giving Pfizer and Moderna shots instead, a doctor there said.
In New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu said state officials are working to make sure communities have enough Pfizer or Moderna shots to avoid slowing the pace of vaccinating the public.
Residents across the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire woke up to the news Tuesday that federal health officials are recommending a "pause" in Johnson & Johnson vaccines due to blood clots that occurred in some women several days after they received shots.
Two agencies — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration — want time to investigate the incidents of clotting, which happened between six and 13 days after the vaccinations were given.
Public health officials in Massachusetts and New Hampshire have temporarily halted administration of the vaccine out of an abundance of caution until the federal investigation is completed. None of the clot cases being investigated have been linked to Massachusetts, a spokesperson at the state COVID-19 command center said Tuesday. More than 181,000 people in Massachusetts have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to data provided by the state.
While more than 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been given nationwide, six cases in women between the ages of 18 and 48 were cause for concern, officials said Tuesday. The clots that were studied, including in one woman who died, happened in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred along with low platelet counts.
Sununu said New Hampshire officials are working with all vaccine distribution partners to adjust operations in accordance with the pause.
“This news will not slow down New Hampshire,” a statement from Sununu read. “While the federal government has directed a brief pause in the J&J vaccine, the state is already working with our partners to ensure that they have an alternate supply of Pfizer or Moderna to help continue their efforts.”
According to the FDA, 121 million Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. It has been three months since the J&J vaccine received emergency-use authorization from the FDA. The shot offered hopes of speeding up delivery of vaccines to the public, but recent production delays hampered that process.
Johnson & Johnson said it was aware of the reports of blood clots, but had not established a link between the clots and the company's vaccine.
According to a joint statement from the CDC and the FDA, patients who receive the vaccine and then develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.
The FDA and CDC stressed that the vaccination's "pause" is a recommendation to be considered by state and local health officials, but not a mandate.
"We're recommending a pause out of an abundance of caution, but a provider and a patient can make a determination whether or not to receive the vaccine," said Dr. Peter Marks, director of FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, during a press conference Tuesday.
Haverhill resident Tayla David was among those who spoke with her doctor to make an informed decision to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last Friday.
Concerned about possible allergies to the other two vaccines, David's doctor recommended the J&J shot, she said.
"Fatigue set in a few hours after my shot Friday afternoon and I was in bed all day Saturday with a fever, body aches, chills and an insane migraine," David explained in an interview Tuesday. "I'm still not 100%, but getting there. I'm so happy to be vaccinated, though."
Haverhill had planned to distribute 50 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday, with other J&J clinics scheduled for later in the week. Everything in Haverhill involving J&J has been rescheduled, according to Mayor James Fiorentini's office. The VA Bedford Healthcare System gave J&J shots to 65 military veterans on a walk-in basis last Saturday at Haverhill's Consentino School, while offering second shots of another vaccine to other veterans.
Jonathan Locke of Haverhill had a walk-in appointment and said he felt a chill and arm soreness after receiving the shot. Locke said he researched the various vaccines prior to receiving his dose. Despite the news concerning the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, he said his mind has not changed — he is grateful to have received the shot.
Fiorentini urged residents not to panic over the Johnson & Johnson concerns. He said if and when the city is allowed to resume administering the vaccine, it will do so immediately.
“We wish to reassure the public that there is no reason to panic or to avoid getting vaccinated,'' the mayor said. "These vaccines have been proven safe and effective many times. The risk of clotting is extremely low.
"The risk we all need to be concerned about is the risk of getting the COVID-19 virus which has already killed over two million people worldwide,'' he said. "I strongly urge everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated as quickly as possible with whatever vaccine is available.”
Dr. George Kondylis, an emergency room physician at Lawrence General Hospital who is also the hospital's vice president of medical affairs, said the CDC and FDA made the right call in temporarily halting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while more testing happens. Kondylis said he realizes some members of the public are hesitant to get vaccinated, especially in Lawrence, but he hopes locals do their own research to learn about the vaccines.
"We've been using Pfizer and Moderna in this country for months now without seeing significant complications and that's reassuring. Both of them are a different type of vaccine than the J&J," Kondylis said. "Vaccines deliver information to the body and have the body interpret it. Pfizer and Moderna deliver it one way and J&J delivers it different way.
"In the end, it's an individual decision (whether to get vaccinated)," he said. "I still think it's safe to get the vaccine and would heed the warnings from the FDA and CDC until we have more information around Johnson & Johnson, reaching out to your primary care provider in the meantime if you don't feel well."
A clinic offering the J&J vaccine scheduled for Tuesday at The Loop in Methuen was also canceled, according to city officials. Future clinics offering Moderna vaccines are in the works, with residents advised to check cityofmethuen.net and the city's social media for updates.
Greater Lawrence Family Health Center will be using only Moderna and Pfizer vaccines at its clinics in Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen until further notice, the agency said. Elsewhere in Lawrence, a city-run clinic at the Arlington School closed temporarily Tuesday, but will reopen Wednesday and administer Pfizer doses, according to the office of Mayor Kendrys Vasquez.
Lawrence General Hospital is shifting away from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and to Moderna and Pfizer at its South Lawrence East Elementary School site and on its mobile unit.
In New Hampshire, the governor said all Walmart locations scheduled to administer the J&J vaccine would have an alternate vaccine by Tuesday afternoon.
Derry fire Chief Michael Gagnon said the news about Johnson & Johnson creates a vaccine supply concern, but he feels New Hampshire is taking the right action in pausing use of the vaccine in agreement with CDC and FDA recommendations.
“It’s good to know that regardless of how dire this pandemic has been,'' Gagnon said, ''that safety remains of paramount concern for all involved with leading this massive vaccination effort,” .
Reporters Breanna Edelstein and Julie Huss contributed to this story. Material from The Associated Press was also used.