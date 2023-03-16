230315-et-tje-na-boys-hoops-01.jpg

North Andover players from left to right, Jake Denney, Liam Trundy, and Cam Bethel sit on the bench dejected as time ticks down on their season during boys basketball game against Needham in the Division 1 semifinals held at Worcester State Collage. North Andover lost 60-43.

Fresh off its Saturday night state quarterfinal win over Central Catholic, Needham High School went out and ended the Merrimack Valley Conference boys basketball season officially.

The Rockets ended a Cinderella run by ninth-seeded North Andover High in the Division 1 State Final Four, 60-43, on Wednesday night at Worcester State University.

The North Andover boys, who had energized the town with their stirring run, were led by Zach Desrochers with 13 points and senior Jake Denney with 10.

The last remaining boys team alive going into Wednesday night, North Andover finishes the year at 16-8.

