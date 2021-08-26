HAVERHILL — A developer received approval from the city to create 15 residential units in the upper floors of the 45 Wingate St. building that houses the Peddler's Daughter restaurant.
The restaurant will be staying, said Attorney Robert Harb, who is representing developer Ted Ammon of West Newbury.
Ammon is currently redeveloping the old Magnavox building at 27 Washington St. and has transformed other historic buildings throughout the state and in the Merrimack Valley into eco-friendly, mixed-use properties.
In his request for a special permit for the project, Harb told the City Council at its Aug. 17 meeting that nine of the 15 units would be studio units and six will be one-bedroom units.
He said two of the studio units and one of the one bedroom units would be designated as affordable, in compliance with the city's downtown smart growth district requirements that 20% of new housing be affordable.
The Peddler's Daughter will remain in the basement level, the first floor will be commercial and residential units will be on the upper floors, thereby adhering to requirements for a mixed-use project, Harb said, noting the developer is looking to attract commuters as tenants as the building is near the downtown commuter rail station.
Harb said the studio apartments are expected to rent for between $1,300 and $1,400 a month while the one bedroom units will go for around $1,600. He said he did not have the rates for the affordable units at this time but will work with the city's planning director to come up with a price.
"The big thing we are doing with this building is we're going to make it accessible to all," Scott Brown, the architect, said in reference to meeting ADA requirements. "Currently only the basement level, the pub and the restaurant are the only accessible floors in the building."
He said that instead of having to walk up eight steps to access the elevator, the ramp area at the right side of the building will be rebuilt and a lobby will be created for use by restaurant patrons and for tenants to access the elevator.
Councilor Thomas Sullivan said the building has gone mostly unused for years and that including affordable units convinced him to support it.
"Even though we meet the 10% requirement (for affordable housing in the city), it doesn't mean we have enough affordable housing in Haverhill because we don't," he said.
Ammon said the apartments would be non-smoking and that he has an agreement for a five year lease with a 15-year extension option for spaces in the MVRTA's parking garage on Granite Street.
As a condition for approving a special permit, the council requested that Ammon seek an additional 15-year extension with the MVRTA.
The council voted 8-1 to grant Ammon a special permit for his project, with only City Council President Melinda Barrett opposing the permit.
She said she was concerned that the MVRTA has oversold the parking garage and that tenants of the Wingate Street building may end up having to park on the street.
"It seems like we're adding lots of additional housing units in the downtown without a plan for parking," she said. "I also have concerns about trash disposal as we've had issues with different developments in the downtown with their trash capacities and frequency of pick up."