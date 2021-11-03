LAWRENCE — Fresh from victory at the ballot box, Mayor-Elect Brian DePena could be officially sworn into office late next week.
DePena defeated Interim Mayor Kendrys Vasquez in Tuesday’s election by a 6,093 to 5,338 vote. DePena’s swearing-in ceremony is now eyed for Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. — when the 10-day waiting period after the election elapses as required, officials said.
Meanwhile Wednesday, supporters of the $103.7 million Leahy School building project were contemplating a recount of the single ballot question in Tuesday’s election.
By 229 votes, residents rejected a tax override to build the new school. The current Leahy School at 100 Erving Ave. is overcrowded, crumbling and in disrepair and also one of the poorest schools in the city and state.
More than $60 million in state funds is available for the school construction. Residents were asked to approve an override to fund the balance with a 20-year bond. But the measure failed by a vote of 4,925 to 4,696 with 1,913 blanks submitted, according to city election records.
“I am disappointed. I think we worked as hard as we possibly could,” said Patricia Mariano, a 40-year Lawrence educator, former Leahy School principal and School Committee member, who supported the project. The question was placed on the ballot on Sept. 23 following a City Council vote.
The deficiencies at the school remain regardless of the vote, she said.
“Absolutely. Every day that passes is a dangerous situation for kids because you never know what’s going to go wrong. It’s an accident waiting to happen in the condition it’s in,” Mariano said.
Cynthia Paris, Lawrence Public Schools superintendent, thanked everyone “who worked so hard this fall and the thousands of people who voted yesterday.”
“We are obviously disappointed for our students and the Leahy community, but this is an urgent need that isn’t going away, and we’ll continue to work with the city and state on potential solutions,” Paris said.
Late Wednesday morning, DePena was at City Hall at the request of Vasquez whom he described as “gracious.” The two met to discuss the imminent transfer of power and then walked through City Hall greeting staff members.
DePena is planning an energetic first 100 days in office and will be releasing more details about his plans in the near future, said Octavien Spanner, spokesperson.
“There are a lot of things that are going to happen,” Spanner said.
Generally, candidates who win general elections in November are not sworn into office until January.
However, Vasquez, former City Council president, was appointed interim mayor through a home rule petition process after former Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera left office in December 2020. Rivera left the mayor’s post to become President and CEO of MassDevelopment in Boston.
The home rule petition specified the mayoral winner of the November election would be seated immediately as mayor, serve the balance of the unexpired term and then start the elected term, officials said.
