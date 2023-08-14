TUESDAY, AUGUST 15

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles

Tuesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Class

Tuesdays & Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Card Making Class

Bee Helpful, a small team of caregivers will offer this class for seniors. There will be light refreshments and question time for anyone in need of their services.

10-11:15 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Please sign up: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Sew It Up!

Wednesdays, starting August 15

Do you like to sew or want to learn to sew? Join us for this super friendly and welcoming group who like to do all sorts of sewing, including crafts, garments and home decorations. With sewing machines in hand, we gather together on Wednesdays at 12:30 and talk about sewing projects, techniques, fabric etc. all while stitching away.

12:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DANVILLE: Constituent Session with Congressional Staffers

Do you have questions about or problems with passport renewals, Veterans Affairs, Social Security, Medicare or other federal issues? Representatives of Congressmen Chris Pappas’ office will be on hand to help and hear from constituents of NH’s 1st Congressional District. This is not a political or campaign event and the Colby Memorial Library does not endorse any political figures.

12:30-2 p.m., Colby Memorial Library, 7 Colby Road

Info: 603-382-6733 / www.colbymemoriallibrary.org

ATKINSON: Family Film

Pack up your kids, the neighborhood kids, and come watch ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’.

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Tuesdays & Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

LONDONDERRY: Ice Cream Social & Book Tasting

Teens and tweens, it’s time to celebrate! Stop by the Leach Library Meeting Room on Tuesday, August 15 from 4:30 — 6:00 p.m. to enjoy an ice cream sundae. While you enjoy your frozen treat, take a look through some books. Choose from a variety of library books to check out, or fill your bag with books to keep!

4:30-6 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Must register: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

ATKINSON: Italian Conversation Group

Tuesdays

This adult conversation group focuses on practicing speaking Italian by helping each other through shared resources, various activities and games. If you are fluent or are learning the language with a basic understanding of Italian vocab, grammar and verb conjugations (present tense), please come join us to further exercise your Italian the fun way!

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Knitting & Crochet Meet Up

Do you enjoy knitting and/or crocheting? Come to our bi-weekly meet-up and make some new fiber friends. Bring a project and chat with fellow crafters.

6-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Free Summer Concert Series

Tuesdays

Nashville favorites, MARK209, brings Classic Country at tonight’s performance!

6-8 p.m., in the park behind the Town Office, 11 Main Street

Questions? Clay Shaw: 603-560-5069

SANDOWN: SUP Yoga Class

Love Yoga? Love Paddleboarding?

6:15 p.m., Seeley Beach, 25 Pheasant Run Road

Cost: $40 / includes the paddleboard and lifejacket.

Space is limited! Must register: www.sandown.recdesk.com/Community/Program

ATKINSON: The Health of the Merrimack River (Virtual)

Join John Macone, education and policy specialist at the Merrimack River Watershed Council, for an in-depth slideshow talk on the Merrimack’s two-century-long problem of pollution. John will discuss how the problem began, what’s been done to fix it, what needs to be done in the future and how you can get involved in helping the Merrimack.

7 p.m., via Zoom, Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register for link: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you