TUESDAY, AUGUST 15
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles
Tuesdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Class
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Card Making Class
Bee Helpful, a small team of caregivers will offer this class for seniors. There will be light refreshments and question time for anyone in need of their services.
10-11:15 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Please sign up: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Sew It Up!
Wednesdays, starting August 15
Do you like to sew or want to learn to sew? Join us for this super friendly and welcoming group who like to do all sorts of sewing, including crafts, garments and home decorations. With sewing machines in hand, we gather together on Wednesdays at 12:30 and talk about sewing projects, techniques, fabric etc. all while stitching away.
12:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DANVILLE: Constituent Session with Congressional Staffers
Do you have questions about or problems with passport renewals, Veterans Affairs, Social Security, Medicare or other federal issues? Representatives of Congressmen Chris Pappas’ office will be on hand to help and hear from constituents of NH’s 1st Congressional District. This is not a political or campaign event and the Colby Memorial Library does not endorse any political figures.
12:30-2 p.m., Colby Memorial Library, 7 Colby Road
Info: 603-382-6733 / www.colbymemoriallibrary.org
ATKINSON: Family Film
Pack up your kids, the neighborhood kids, and come watch ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’.
1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Tuesdays & Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LONDONDERRY: Ice Cream Social & Book Tasting
Teens and tweens, it’s time to celebrate! Stop by the Leach Library Meeting Room on Tuesday, August 15 from 4:30 — 6:00 p.m. to enjoy an ice cream sundae. While you enjoy your frozen treat, take a look through some books. Choose from a variety of library books to check out, or fill your bag with books to keep!
4:30-6 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Must register: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
ATKINSON: Italian Conversation Group
Tuesdays
This adult conversation group focuses on practicing speaking Italian by helping each other through shared resources, various activities and games. If you are fluent or are learning the language with a basic understanding of Italian vocab, grammar and verb conjugations (present tense), please come join us to further exercise your Italian the fun way!
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Knitting & Crochet Meet Up
Do you enjoy knitting and/or crocheting? Come to our bi-weekly meet-up and make some new fiber friends. Bring a project and chat with fellow crafters.
6-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Free Summer Concert Series
Tuesdays
Nashville favorites, MARK209, brings Classic Country at tonight’s performance!
6-8 p.m., in the park behind the Town Office, 11 Main Street
Questions? Clay Shaw: 603-560-5069
SANDOWN: SUP Yoga Class
Love Yoga? Love Paddleboarding?
6:15 p.m., Seeley Beach, 25 Pheasant Run Road
Cost: $40 / includes the paddleboard and lifejacket.
Space is limited! Must register: www.sandown.recdesk.com/Community/Program
ATKINSON: The Health of the Merrimack River (Virtual)
Join John Macone, education and policy specialist at the Merrimack River Watershed Council, for an in-depth slideshow talk on the Merrimack’s two-century-long problem of pollution. John will discuss how the problem began, what’s been done to fix it, what needs to be done in the future and how you can get involved in helping the Merrimack.
7 p.m., via Zoom, Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register for link: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
