SATURDAY, MAY 13

ATKINSON: Kid’s Fishing Derby (Up to age 12)

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

8-10:30 a.m., Atkinson Town Hall Pond, 19 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-1098 / commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

EAST KINGSTON: Benefit Golf Tournament

Registration at 7:30 a.m. with shotgun start at 8 a.m.

Apple Hill Golf Club, 69 East Road

Cost: $120 per player / Proceeds to benefit Sanborn-Epping Ice Hockey team

Register or sponsorships, https://forms.gle/Fj1NMQ2nSWWk6wRn7

Questions? Email: sanborneppinghockeyboosters@gmail.com

KINGSTON: Kingston State Park Clean Up Day

Volunteers are needed to rake, pick up limbs and other debris, and clean the shoreline to make the Park ready for a new season.

9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Kingston State Park, Main Street

Info: Muriel Ingalls: 603-642-3156

SATURDAY, MAY 13 Continued

PLAISTOW: Plant Sale

All proceeds from the sale benefit the Friends of the Plaistow Public Library.

9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Info: 603-382-6011

LONDONDERRY: Explorer’s Workshop: What’s the Buzz (Ages 9-14)

Tweens and teens will explore the world of pollinators and flowers. During the one-hour workshop, students will learn about the different parts of flowers and how they are pollinated. There will be a pollination game and other activities including a flower smash art project.

10 a.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Registration required: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

ATKINSON: Saturday Steam (Ages K-3)

What will a plant do to find the sun? Design a potato maze and find out!

10:30 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: ‘Little Women’

7 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway

Cost: $18 for adults, $15 for seniors (65+), $12 for age 17 and under

Tickets: 603-669-7469 / www.majestictheatre.net

SUNDAY, MAY 14

DERRY: ‘Little Women’

2 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway

Cost: $18 for adults, $15 for seniors (65+), $12 for age 17 and under

Tickets: 603-669-7469 / www.majestictheatre.net

MONDAY, MAY 15

PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games

Mondays

7 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Mother Goose (Ages 0-3)

Mondays

Join for simple stories, rhymes, finger plays, and songs modeling after the Mother Goose curriculum. Please feel welcome to stay after the session to allow for playtime and socializing for all ages.

10:15-10:45 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime (Toddlers-Preschool)

Mondays

Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Food Pantry

Mondays

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

ATKINSON: Craft, Paint & Color

Mondays

Come dabble in painting, coloring or creative crafts using oil, acrylic, watercolor, pen and pencil. Individuals bring their own supplies and work on canvas, wood, sketchpads and coloring books.

12:30-2:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

SANDOWN: Fiber Fest

Come share your fiber crafts at the library! Knitting, cross-stitch, crocheting, latch hook, or anything else you are working on. Chat with fellow crafters, bounce ideas off each other and maybe learn something new!

2:30-3:30 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us

DERRY: Poetry Contest Reception

Winners and runner-ups from all categories will read their poems aloud and receive their prizes.

6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

