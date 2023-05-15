MANCHESTER — The M&T Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M&T Bank, announced Amplify Fund grant recipients in New Hampshire totaling $150,000 committed to two nonprofit organizations focused on environmental justice.
The Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock received $50,000
“We are grateful for the grant awarded through M&T Bank,” said Jeremy Wilson, executive director of the Harris Center for Conservation Education. “These funds will allow the Harris Center to sustain and ensure that our environmental education programs are available to all.”
The New England Grassroots Environment Fund in Newmarket received $100,000.
“M&T is focused on community banking, and we are proud to support and stand alongside these impactful organizations to help them do good in our New Hampshire community which we all value,” said Tim Wade, M&T Bank’s New Hampshire Regional President. “This first round of Amplify Fund grants being invested in New Hampshire is part of a broader commitment to initiatives that are focused on supporting community partners by creating additional capacity to achieve their objectives.”
The Amplify Fund is a $25 million philanthropic investment as part of the merger between People’s United Bank and M&T Bank.
For more information, including the full list of grant recipients in New England, visit online at 3.mtb.com/amplifyfund.
Senior yoga classes offered
LONDONDERRY — The Londonderry Senior Center offers yoga classes to the senior community and are taught by Barbara Scott and Lisa Kress.
The eight-week series of affordably priced yoga classes are designed especially for seniors to help increase balance, flexibility and strength, as well as maintaining well-being. The next session begins the week of May 30.
Classes take place at the Londonderry Senior Center, 535 Mammoth Road, Londonderry on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m.. You may sign up for either the Tuesday or Thursday class, or both.
Call the Senior Center at (603) 432-8554 for more details. Payment is required at time of registration to secure a spot.
Knights support a clean community
DERRY —The Knights of Columbus Council #3023 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Derry took part in an Earth Day cleanup on April 15 with eight Knights participating. Knights spruced up a stretch of road from the corner of Fordway Street and Kendall Pond Road, all the way to the Interstate-93 overpass, collecting more than 15 bags of trash and litter.
A total of six bags of aluminum cans were also collected and deposited into the Knights’ “Aluminum Cans for Charity” trailer across from St. Thomas on Crystal Avenue. All proceeds from the can collection go to support St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Parkland honored for patient safety
DERRY — Parkland Medical Center received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit upholding the standard of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.
For 12 of the past 13 terms, Parkland has received the hospital patient safety score, which celebrates the hospital’s achievements in prioritizing patient safety by protecting patients from preventable harm and errors.
The new grades reflect performance primarily during the height of the pandemic.
“To be named among the safest hospitals in the country for 12 out of the past 13 terms since 2017 is a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to patient safety,” said John Skevington, chief executive officer of Parkland Medical Center. “I’m extremely proud of our dedicated medical staff and support teams and the work they do each day to provide safe, high-quality care for the communities we serve.”
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
