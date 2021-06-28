ANDOVER — Some, but not all school district employees, will have more money coming to them this summer after the School Committee approved multiple agreements that allow staff members to receive retroactive pay for the past year.
The School Committee and Andover Education Association — made up of teachers, instructional assistants, occupational and physical therapists, secretaries and licensed practical nurses — have been in and out of contract negotiations since February 2020. Wages and class scheduling have been sticking points for various groups within the union.
Now with a deadline of Wednesday looming at the end of the fiscal year, instructional assistants will not receive any additional pay for the past year because the district and bargaining unit could not come to an agreement.
“We’re certainly disappointed,” said School Committee member Shannon Scully, who has been involved in the negotiations. “This is a highly valued group of employees. The work they do with our students is very important.”
The union and committee met three times recently with a state mediator, including for seven hours last week, in an attempt to get a contract ratified by the deadline Wednesday to provide retroactive pay increases for this past year, Scully said. Pay remains the sticking point, she said.
“We feel very confident that Andover instructional assistants feel very confident and that proposals were fair,” Scully said, adding that one proposal is to give them a 12% hourly wage increase.
As some of the lowest-paid employees in the district, starting instructional assistants make $16.45 an hour. The committee proposed a raise to $18.43 an hour, but the association was seeking $22.14.
"The district proposed a three-year contract that would have kept many instructional assistants earning under $20 per hour at the end of the third year in 2023," wrote Matthew Bach, president of the Andover Education Association, in a statement Friday.
"The district even rejected the instructional assistants' offer of a one-year settlement that included only a 1% increase to the salary schedule, and a one-time-only payment of $800 — very similar to what other employee units received — that was offered for the purposes of getting at least some increase for employees who experienced the most difficult year of their careers during the pandemic."
"The low wages hurt Andover’s kids, as well as instructional assistants," Bach wrote. "Many positions were unfilled this past year, and there has been a 40% turnover over the past three years. While other communities, such as nearby Haverhill, have taken measures to increase Instructional Assistant salaries, Andover lags behind."
The district is resuming talks with instructional assistants in mid-July to hopefully reach an agreement before the end of the year, Scully said.
The district was able to reach agreements with all of the other units bargaining this year, so those employees will receive retroactive raises.
The committee came to an agreement with the district’s teachers after 27 bargaining sessions over the past 15 months that will give them a cost-of-living increase of 1% and an $800 stipend this year. In the teachers’ three-year contract, they will also get a 2% and 1.5% raise this coming school year and next year, respectively.
The new contract also improves benefits such as parental leave and money for graduate studies.
The committee voted unanimously 4-0 to approve the contract Friday morning. Committee member Lauren Conoscenti was absent from the meeting. Now, the teachers union is set to vote on Tuesday, which is needed to solidify the agreement.
The occupational and physical therapists and licensed practical nurses also reached agreements with similar cost-of-living increases.
A week prior, the district came to a one-year agreement with the secretary bargaining unit. The agreement allocated a 1% cost-of-living raise and an additional $300 per secretary this year, said Jessica Porter, human resources director for the town.
The district usually enters into a three-year contract, however, an agreement for that length of time couldn't be reached. So, negotiations for a two-year contract with the secretaries will resume in July, Committee Chair Susan McCready said.