NORTH ANDOVER — Residents shot down Joe Finn’s proposal to place a two-year moratorium on housing developments with three or more units at the annual Town Meeting on Thursday night, arguing that his plan would put a strain on the community’s already-tapped housing resources.
Finn’s proposal needed a two-thirds vote to be approved and after a spirited debate involving more than a dozen residents and a carefully hand-counted tally, Town Moderator Mark DiSalvo declared to the crowd of 512 voters at North Andover High School’s Joe Walsh Stadium that Article 32 would not be moving forward.
Finn gave it his best effort, however, delivering a passionate plea why North Andover should pause development on multifamily projects.
“The two-year moratorium attempts to give our town time to plan for our future,” Finn said, before launching into a lengthy list of ways his plan would benefit the town.
“What will the moratorium do?” he said. “It encourages creation of affordable housing for our seniors, veterans and those struggling to afford our increasingly unaffordable town.”
Bill Callahan spoke on behalf of the North Andover Fair Housing Alliance in agreed-upon opposition to Finn’s proposal.
“If we were to fast-forward two years and 13 days from today, this is what would be true: Many small property owners, some of whom live in their multifamily homes, will have delayed or foregone the opportunity to renovate while interest rates are historically low,” Callahan said.
“Homes, apartments, condominiums will all become more expensive if the supply is choked off. ...The most profound loss proposed by this ban will be human: Seniors looking to stay in town, young families looking to get established, teachers and municipal employees looking to live in our community will have few options and many will go elsewhere.”
While a select few residents supported Finn’s cause, most agreed with Callahan — citing everything from the fact that Finn’s proposal lacked details and clarity to the fact that so little housing would force longtime residents to move to other communities and require them to leave the town they love.
“A ban is simply bad practice,” said Janice Phillips, who serves on the town’s Select Board. “When you ban multifamily homes, you ban families like mine who cannot otherwise afford to live here.”
In other Town Meeting news, a citizen petition brought forth by Dharmesh Dave also failed following a hand-counted vote.
Article 11 was filed by Dave and others to increase the number of liquor licenses by one. The town has no available licenses and this request would allow the petitioner to open a store at 550 Turnpike St.
Voters speaking against the article argued that the town does not need another license, despite Dave telling voters he is a longtime business owner in good standing.
His request failed 281-235.
North Andover’s $112 million operating budget for the next fiscal year will see town services reduced but education level-funded.
The school budget is $55 million, a 2.5% increase from last year. Almost all line-item expenses are flat in the new school budget, with the exception of salaries — which are adjusted annually for cost of living and promotions — and transportation, due to pandemic impacts.
Residents were asked to vote on various subtotals that reflected the overall budget for individual categories. That way, Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues is said to have spending flexibility as long as the category amounts are not exceeded.
The town will go into the next fiscal year with $4,047,827 in its free cash account and carry a 4.17 debt percentage, Murphy-Rodrigues said.
“Last year, I was excited for all the new changes we were going to do, but this year it’s more of a routine budget, sadly, but we should be happy that we’ve gone through COVID,” the town manager said.
Property taxes are approximately 70% of revenues, with two-thirds of property taxes escrowed, according to the town’s Finance Committee. Hotels and meals tax provide limited revenue.
In addition to approving the town budget, 32 warrant articles that addressed town bylaws, land use, operational policies, budgets and spending items were also up for discussion Thursday.