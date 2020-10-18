Officials: Watch out for bobcats

METHUEN — Officials here are urging residents to play it safe in case a bobcat wanders by.
Methuen Animal Control officials are warning people to keep a lookout for a bobcat that was recently spotted in the area of Copley Drive and Old Homestead Road.
"It is not abnormal to see these guys passing through as their natural habitats are shrinking forcing them to pass through residential areas," officials posted on social media. "They mean no harm and are usually just passing by. These guys can also have up to a 25-mile radius that they travel and have multiple dens."
The post also noted that say bobcats tend to be shy and avoid people, but enjoy eating a variety of animal species with their main diet consisting of mice, rats, squirrels, chickens, wild birds, rabbits and groundhogs.
"This is a great time to remember that we do share our space with a variety of wildlife," the post read. "Families should keep their pets up to date on their rabies vaccines and always supervise small children and pets while outdoors."
To reduce the number of wildlife coming to your property follow these tips.
— Only feed pets inside.
— Keep trash firmly covered.
— Keep cats indoors, and pick up after dogs. Watch over bird feeders that can attract many animals in addition to the birds.
— Empty the grease trap on outdoor grills.
— Block holes under decks, sheds and foundations that could provide a nice hiding spot.
Anyone with concerns can contact Animal Control at (978) 983-8670.