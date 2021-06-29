ANDOVER — Though the decision was somewhat last minute, Andover's Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast and Horribles Parade will return this year after being canceled in 2020 amid COVID-19 shutdowns.
Pancakes are being served from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday at the Robb Center.
The Horribles Parade kicks off directly following at 10:30 a.m., also at the Robb Center. Children can bring their bikes and wagons decorated in red, white and blue to the center to participate.
At 11 a.m., Andover Veterans Director Mark Camerio will host a 30-minute program with the help of Andover’s Patriotic Holiday Committee to celebrate Independence Day at the gazebo.
Ted Techert will have patriotic music playing at the gazebo.