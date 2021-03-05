NORTH ANDOVER —At the start of a second back-to-school rally, only two people were gathered, signs by their sides, blowing in the frigid wind.
"The weather is a factor of course, but I think honestly there was an announcement that some of the younger grades would be going back, so it's possible that for some of the parents their goal has been accomplished in that regard," said Ron Carpenito, one of the organizers of Rally to Return — Part 2, which was organized on Facebook. "But we are here to fight for all the children and make sure that everybody is going back at the same time with as much time to make the most use out of the rest of this year."
At last week's School Committee meeting, Superintendent Gregg Gilligan pitched a plan to bring elementary students — grades K-5 — back to school full time by April 5. On March 18, the committee will receive an update on plans for North Andover Middle and High schools, with students in all grades expected to return to in-person learning full time next fall.
By around 6:15 p.m., the rallying crowd had grown to more than a dozen, but still far short of the 45 parents who came out for the first Rally to Return on Feb. 25.
Among them for the second rally was Maria Nardella, a North Andover resident with a son in the sixth grade.
"Our town has failed to come up with an appropriate plan to return our kids to school five days," said Nardella.
When asked why she thought the plans were delayed she responded, "I think they are afraid of the teacher's union, honestly. I think there is so much pressure from the teachers - not even so much the teachers - but the union, to not return kids to school."
Making an appearance at the rally was School Committee member David Torrisi who supports a full-time return to classrooms. He said that representatives from the Massachusetts Teachers Association have been pressing the committee for vaccinations, and now that Gov. Charlie Baker has made teachers eligible for the vaccine on March 11, that should no longer be an issue.
"I think they are going to get what they requested," said Torrisi. "They are looking to get vaccinated and my understanding is that starting next week they can start making appointments and hopefully they will all be vaccinated by the time they go back on April 5."
He added, "I think it's time to go back. There's no question in my mind that we can do this safely and our kids need it. I know we are almost there on K-5, but we have to figure out a way to get these middle schoolers and high schoolers back."