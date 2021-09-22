NORTH ANDOVER — There was a sticky situation last Friday morning in North Andover, when it was discovered that peanut butter had been smeared on some playground equipment at the Kittredge Elementary School.
“As silly as it sounds, it could be serious,” said Dr. Gregg Gilligan, superintendent of North Andover Public Schools. “It appears to be intentional.”
Although no students were impacted, Gilligan said, the school was concerned that some students could have an allergic reaction to the substance.
The playground was closed for the day while custodial staff cleaned and sanitized the equipment, and Department of Public Works employees also “came over to power wash, as an extra precaution,” Gilligan said.
There was no perceived connection between the peanut butter and the recent “devious licks” craze on the social media platform TikTok, which encourages youngsters to steal or vandalize items in school bathrooms.
There were also no similar incidents involving peanut butter at other schools, so “it appears to be an isolated incident,” Gilligan said.
The school has assumed that the peanut butter was applied during the night, since there are programs at Kittredge until 6 p.m., and the mess was discovered the following morning.
“We were in touch with the police department and our resources officer,” Gilligan said. “Police will be conducting extra checks, particularly in the evening, and the principal has sent a note home to families.”
Detective Lt. Eric Foulds confirmed that although “no formal report was generated, or incident created,” the police department had notified patrol units “to perform extra checks of all school properties when school was not in session.”