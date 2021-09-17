SALEM, N.H. — The New Hampshire Philharmonic Orchestra will kick off its 2021-2022 concert season with performances on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16 and 17, at the Seifert Performing Arts Center at Salem High School, 44 Geremonty Drive.
Tickets for the concerts, which includes Beethoven’s Coriolan Overture, Barber’s haunting Adagio for Strings and Tchaikovsky’s forceful and triumphal Symphony 5, are available at www.nhphil.org. Click on the tab for “2021-2022 Season.”
The season includes the annual Holiday Pops concert, with Santa conducting. The February winter concert features Schumann’s Symphony 3 and Wagner’s Prelude to Das Rheingold. In April of 2022, the orchestra performs Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite.
Visit https://nhpo.booktix.com to purchase in-person or live stream tickets. The box office will be closed before each concert until further notice, and tickets for in-person concerts must be purchased online in advance.
You must purchase a live stream “ticket” in order to receive a unique URL link that will be emailed to you after your live stream ticket purchase.