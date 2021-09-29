PLAISTOW — The Plaistow Public Library was the recipient of $1,855 thanks to American Rescue Plan Act funds and made possible by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the New Hampshire State Library.
The grant funds will support the library’s efforts to support families during the pandemic, and in particular, the development of childrens’ literacy skills and lifelong love of reading and learning.
Using these grant funds, the library has purchased 13 Playaway Launchpads.
These sturdy, internet-free tablets come pre-loaded with educational content and games covering a variety of subjects for specific age groups, like early literacy for 3 to 5 year olds and science for 5 to 7 year olds.
Launchpads are available to Plaistow Public Library cardholders and can be checked out for a period of two weeks.
For more information contact Jennifer Dawley at childrens@plaistowlibrary.com or 603-382-6011.
Yard sale is this weekend at the historic Hand Tub House
HAVERHILL — The Rocks Village Memorial Association will host its second yard sale of the fall on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 2 and 3, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The sale is at the historic Hand Tub house on the Haverhill side of the Rocks Village Bridge at 1 River Road.
Since the last sale on Sept. 11 and 12, the inventory has been supplemented with new treasures including furniture, vintage quilts, unique housewares and decorative items, barware, old tools, books and more. All proceeds benefit the restoration and maintenance of the Hand Tub House. Masks will be required.
Visit online at www.rocksvillage.org.
45th Crafts in the Park
ANDOVER — Andover’s Crafts in the Park returns Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine in the park outside Town Hall.
The event is sponsored by Christ Church Andover. Proceeds support the mission of church and its outreach to nonprofit service and educational organizations in the Merrimack Valley.
Presentation on the history of Catholic churches in Lawrence
LAWRENCE — Northern Essex professor and Lawrence Heritage historical tour interpreter Rich Padova will discuss 175 years of organized Catholic worship in Lawrence on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 2:30 p.m. at Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson St. at Canal Street.
Hard copies of the research will be available for educational purposes and for future reference. There will also be an opportunity for questions and discussion, and refreshments will be served. This presentation will include additional research findings since originally presented this past July at Lawrence Heritage.
Padova’s presentation will also formally open an exhibit at Lawrence Heritage on Lawrence’s church history that will run through October in conjunction with the Lawrence History Center. Photos, unique items and artifacts will be featured from churches past and present in Lawrence. While the focus is on Catholic churches, information about Protestant and Jewish institutions in Lawrence will also be included.
For more information, contact Padova at 978-794-1655 using the general voice mail option.
Get fit with the North Andover Senior Center
NORTH ANDOVER — Functional Fitness, a new fitness program at the North Andover Senior Center, is about preparing for the movements of life, from squatting down to pick something off of the floor, to turning and reaching for the oatmeal on a high shelf. These exercises mimic everyday actions while engaging multiple muscle groups. The eight week class begins Oct. 18 and costs $32. Pre-registration is required by calling 978-688-9560.
Indoor Walking, offered by both the North Andover Senior Center and Youth Center, is an indoor walking program for North Andover adults at the Youth Center gym. The program will be held Monday to Friday, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Preregistration is not necessary, but sneakers are. For more information, call the Senior Center at 978-688-9560.