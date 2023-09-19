CONCORD, N.H. — A Lawrence man who owns an auto sales business in Salem, N.H., was arrested and charged by New Hampshire State Police for submitting fraudulent information to obtain a title, police said.
State police said they received information Joel Paniagua, 35, owner of Henriquez Auto Sales, "was attempting to submit fraudulent documents for the purpose of obtaining a New Hampshire motor vehicle title, during a salvage inspection, at the Manchester Division of Motor Vehicles, on March 22, 2023," according to a news release.
An arrest warrant was obtained, and Paniagua was taken into custody without incident in Concord and charged with tampering with public records or information, according to state police.
He will be arraigned in the 9th Circuit Court, District Division, Manchester on October 16, 2023, at 8:30 a.m.
A salvage inspection is conducted on vehicles that have been classified as a total loss by an insurance company and have subsequently been repaired. Upon completion of such inspection, a decal is affixed to the vehicle denoting that it is salvaged, and a new Title is issued by the Division of Motor Vehicles, according to state police.
