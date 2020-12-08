Police: Haverhill man on parole from jail stabbed man in the back

HAVERHILL — A man on parole after serving part of a jail sentence for distributing fentanyl was sent back to jail after being charged with stabbing a man in the back.
Police said Moises Santana, 32, 3 Dustin St., Apt. 2, was arrested Friday at 7:37 a.m. at 29 New Hampshire Ave. in Bradford on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.
During a hearing Friday in Haverhill District Court on the new charges, Assistant District Attorney John DePaulo said that because Moises violated the terms of his parole by being charged with another crime, he must finish the term of a 16-month jail sentence imposed in June when he pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl and resisting arrest.
According to court documents, Moises was arrested Feb. 26 on charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and resisting arrest. He pleaded guilty to the charges June 25 and was sentenced to 16 months in the house of correction, court officials said.
Moises served about half of his sentence before being released on parole several months ago, court officials said. He must now serve the remainder of his sentence while the new case against him is pending, court officials said.
Judge Cesar Archilla scheduled a pretrial hearing on the new case for Jan. 25.
A police report said Santana had been arrested several times in the past on other charges.
The police report said that on Nov. 28 at 9:54 p.m., officers were sent to the High Street Fire Station on a report of a man who had been stabbed.
The 41-year-old Haverhill man told police what while walking on nearby Grove Street earlier that night, he was told by a friend that Santana and two women were looking for him. The man said that shortly after the warning, a car went past him and he recognized the female driver, according to the report.
According to the report, the man said the car stopped and Santana got out of the front passenger seat as Santana's girlfriend, who was in the back seat, was yelling. The man told police there was "bad blood" between him and the car's occupants, and that Santana chased him to the intersection of Grove and High streets and stabbed him twice in the back.
The man said he ran to the High Street fire station for help as Santana fled the area.
Police said the man was bleeding profusely and suffered a punctured lung in the attack. The man was transported to Lawrence General Hospital and then flown by helicopter to a Boston hospital, police said.
Following an investigation into the stabbing, police said they obtained a warrant for Santana's arrest.