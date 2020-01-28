AMESBURY – A Lawrence man caught giving his identical twin brother his driver's license after being pulled over last August was ordered by a judge on Tuesday to write a letter of apology to the officer he tried to fool.
Nathaniel Arias, 20, of Storrow Street, Lawrence, was charged with assault and battery and resisting arrest after he and his brother, Nefalty Arias, attacked the officer after the ruse was discovered, according to Newburyport District Court documents.
Both charges against Nathaniel Arias were continued without a finding for a year. Before that time, he must pay $250 in fees and fines and write an apology letter to Officer Thomas Nichols,
Nefalty Arias, 20, of the same address, was charged with those two offenses as well as exhibiting another person's license, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.
While the brothers were in court together on Tuesday, Nefalty Arias chose to keep his case open at least for another week. His attorney, Anthony Papoulias, told Judge Allen Swan that he'd like to speak to Nichols first about his feelings on the case before accepting any kind of plea deal from Essex County prosecutors.
According to Papoulias, prosecutors are seeking a guilty plea instead of a less serious resolution of continued without finding.
Swan granted the request and scheduled a Feb. 7 hearing.
According to a report, Nichols saw Nefalty Arias driving a Hyundai Elantra on Route 110 on Aug. 22 around midnight, and ran the license. After learning the car's registration had been revoked because of a lack of insurance, Nichols pulled the car over near the Interstate 495 overpass.
Nefalty Arias and a woman were in the front seats while Nathaniel Arias and another woman were in back. During this time, State Trooper Scott Campbell arrived at the scene to help.
When Nichols asked Nefalty Arias for his driver's license, he handed the officer Nathaniel Arias' driver's license instead. Nichols ran the license through his cruiser's computer and learned the license given to him didn't match the owner of the car.
"As I approached the vehicle, the male passenger (Nathaniel Arias) exited the car and tried to take the license from my hand," Nichols wrote in his report.
Nathaniel Arias then admitted he gave his brother his license because he knew it was illegal for his brother not to have his license on him while driving.
"It then became apparent to me that the two were identical twins," Nichols wrote in his report.
Nefalty Arias was ordered out of the car and told Nichols that he didn't think it was a big deal if he pretended to be his brother. When Nichols told him it was a big deal and he would be criminally charged, Nefalty Arias became angry.
Nichols told Nefalty Arias he was under arrest and to place his hands behind his head. But instead, Nefalty Arias shoved Nichols and then threw a haymaker at the officer, according to the report. Nichols dodged the blow, but by this time Nathaniel Arias had gotten behind the officer and pushed him. Nichols created space between himself and the brothers and drew his Taser.
Nichols then shouted for Campbell to help him. The brothers were told to get on the ground or risk being hit with the Taser. After both were on the ground, Nichols tried handcuffing Nefalty Arias as Campbell watched. But Arias resisted arrest and had to be subdued by both officers before he could be handcuffed. Nathaniel Arias was handcuffed without incident, according to Nichols' report.