LAWRENCE — Sophonnut Dy, 13, has been missing since early Friday morning.
Sophonnut, a student at UP Academy Leonard, was last seen at the Duck Bridge, according to both his father, Phonnara Dy, and Detective Thomas Cuddy, spokesman for the Lawrence Police Department. The Duck Bridge spans the Merrimack River and connects Union and South Union streets.
Cuddy said police and firefighters did an extensive search of the Merrimack River and its banks Friday evening after Sophunnut's parents reported he had been missing for 17 hours.
The citywide camera system showed him at the Duck Bridge, Cuddy said. Lawrence police and firefighters, along with the Essex County Sheriff's Department, the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing and the Haverhill harbormaster searched both sides of the river over several days, he said.
The Lawrence police Drone Unit also joined the search.
"This is an ongoing investigation, as such there will be no further comment at this time," Cuddy said Wednesday evening.
Mayor Daniel Rivera said he knows that Sophonnut is missing but deferred to the Police Department.
Sophonnut is described as 5-foot-5 and weighing 110 pounds. Anyone who knows anything about his whereabouts is asked to call the Lawrence police at 978-794-5900.