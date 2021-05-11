HAVERHILL — Police charged a New Hampshire woman with supplying minors with alcohol at a party late Saturday night at 58 South Chestnut St. in Bradford.
When officers arrived, they found 13 males and females ages 15 to 20 from Haverhill, Lawrence, Byfield, Topsfield, Merrimac, Groveland, Georgetown, Lynn and Chester, New Hampshire, along with eights area adults ages 21 to 53, police said.
Police charged one of those adults — Kayla Sharp, 25, of Nottingham, New Hampshire — with providing liquor to a person under 21, disorderly conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a child.
Sharp was arraigned on the charges Monday in Haverhill District Court, where Judge Cesar Archilla released her on personal recognizance, with conditions that she remain drug and alcohol free and undergo screenings.
The judge scheduled a pretrial hearing for June 15.
According to police report on file in Haverhill District Court, on May 8 at 10:03 p.m., officers were dispatched to 58 South Chestnut St. on a report of people making loud noise.
Police said they heard loud music coming from the basement and, after walking to the rear of the house, they looked in the basement window and saw purple lights and several people drinking alcoholic beverages and vaping.
Police said a 17-year-old male who said he lived at the home appeared to be intoxicated and told officers he was hosting the party.
According to the report, after entering the basement though the bulkhead doors, police found bottles and cans of Twisted Tea and Truly Hard Seltzer, along with several juveniles and adults, including Sharp.
Sharp appeared to be intoxicated and was holding an alcoholic beverage, according to the report. Several juveniles and adults were found upstairs, and after confirming their identifications, police arranged for the juveniles and intoxicated adults to be taken home, the report said.
Sharp was told to leave the party and return to a nearby home, where she told police she was staying with a friend, the report said.
Police said the 17-year-old boy's mother arrived at the 58 South Chestnut St. home and was informed of what had happened. The report did not indicate if any charges were being brought against the mother.
Police said Sharp then returned to the home and yelled at officers, telling them she wasn't leaving until she retrieved the $200 worth of alcoholic beverages she had brought to the party, the report said. Police said Sharp was causing such a disturbance in the neighborhood that they arrested her for disorderly conduct, in addition to the other charges.
Police said they planned to issue a court summons for the 17-year-old boy for providing alcohol to people under 21.