ANDOVER — The Greater Lawrence Technical School was the scene of a fairly typical check passing Tuesday.
The difference between this check and the others is the amount.
Lt. Governor Karyn Polito was joined by Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy and GLTS Superintendent John Lavoie Tuesday about 3:30 p.m. to announce a $2.5 million job training grant for advanced manufacturing.
“The training that people receive as a result of the workforce development grants provides them opportunities to obtain a liveable wage job, thus allowing time to be with their family and more active in their community,” said Lavoie.
The funding is being awarded through the Advanced Manufacturing Training Program to address a skills gap by creating a fully coordinated manufacturing training system to connect residents to full-time employment and meet the needs of regional industry.
“Advanced manufacturing is a key industry of the Commonwealth’s innovation economy, and our administration continues to support the pathways and skill-building necessary for residents to start successful careers,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “Manufacturing is increasingly reliant on advanced and emerging technologies, and today’s grants will help Massachusetts to create a workforce that positions the state and industry for future growth.”
Polito, who attended Tuesday's event, noted: “Our administration is proud of the strong regional manufacturing clusters that help anchor regional economies in Massachusetts and have been pleased to fund the purchasing of new, industry-standard equipment at schools across the Commonwealth. I am thrilled to announce these awards, which represent more than 180 partner organizations, at Greater Lawrence Technical School, one of our regional workforce partners and an academic institution that exemplifies our commitment to career training and education, as well as pathways to success.”
Brian Norris, Northeast Advanced Manufacturing Consortium executive director, said his organization, "in partnership with today’s grant recipients, has trained and helped place over 400 under and unemployed adults into great jobs at over 150 advanced manufacturing companies in the region. Many of these companies tell us they want to hire more of our graduates. This new round of funding, combined with other funding sources, will help us train 142 new candidates over the next 6 months. Candidates can choose from several unique training programs including: CNC Machining, Electronics, Industrial Welding, and Robotics. Interested candidates should visit their local MassHire Career Center to learn more.”
Who gets the money?
The $2.5 million is broken up into four different allotments to four different regions. The regions each receiving a portion of the money include:
-- Central: Coordinated by MassHire North Central Workforce Board and 24 partner organizations, for the training and placement of 127 individuals in manufacturing in the Central region in FY 2019.
-- Northeast: Coordinated by MassHire Metro North Workforce Board and 66 partner organizations, for the training and placement of 142 individuals in manufacturing in the Northeast region in FY 2020.
-- Southeast: Coordinated by Greater New Bedford Workforce Board and 58 partner organizations, for the training and placement of 165 individuals in manufacturing the Southeast region in FY 2020.
-- West: Coordinated by MassHire Hampden County Workforce Board and 36 partner organizations, for the training and placement of 111 individuals, and the retention of 131 incumbent employees, in manufacturing the Western region in FY 2020.