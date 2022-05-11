LAWRENCE — The Lawrence High School Alumni Association is holding its annual scholarship banquet on Thursday, May 26, at 6 p.m. in the LHS field house. This year’s presentation will honor Johanny Rosario Pichardo.
U.S. Marine Sergeant, Johanny Rosario Pichardo, LHS Class of 2014, was one of 13 service members killed in the August 2021 suicide bomb attack in Kabul, during the evacuation of Afghanistan.
If you would like to donate to scholarships in honor of Rosario Pichardo please visit: GiveSendGo.com/Johanny
Alumni who would like to attend the Scholarship Banquet please visit tinyurl.com/lhsaa2022 to register, at no charge, on eventbrite.
Haverhill Art Walk returns in June
HAVERHILL — Haverhill Art Walk returns to the downtown Riverfront Cultural District on the second Saturday of the month, from 3-6 p.m., June through October.
The indoor and outdoor program highlights local businesses and underutilized spaces with plein air painting, exhibitions, demonstrations, and music performances.
The kick-off event on Saturday, June 11 will include “Architect Alleyways,” an idea conceived by Jimmy Carbone (Craft Haverhill) who is working with Kyle Tornow and Fishbrook Design to host “what if…” sketch sessions in the historic alleyways between Washington and Wingate Streets, followed by a sketch reveal party at SJ Consulting, 43 Washington St.
There will be an art market organized by Art Walk alum Array of Trades and music hosted by Jonee Earthquake Band in Washington Square. Stop by a participating restaurant for a 6 p.m. Art Walk toast.
All businesses along the route, spanning Washington, Wingate, Essex and Emerson Streets, are invited to participate. With support from the Art Walk coordinator, participating businesses will host events best suited for their space and individual goals. This program is hosted by Creative Haverhill to support the artists and businesses of our community while helping to activate downtown.
Haverhill Art Walk is a grant-funded program made possible by the Haverhill Cultural Council and the Mass Cultural Council. Artists, musicians, and businesses are invited to participate by visiting www.creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk or emailing Hailey Moschella at haverhillartwalk@gmail.com.
Pentucket Bank honors retiring board members
HAVERHILL — Pentucket Bank honored the service of four retiring members of the Board of Directors and Trustees at its 130th annual meeting on March 10.
William Klueber joined the Board in 1979. He retired from the city of Haverhill where he served as City Auditor. He is a resident of Bradford.
Timothy Schiavoni joined the Board in 1987. An attorney and partner at Sheehan, Schiavoni, Jutras & Magliocchetti, LLP, he is a lifelong resident of Haverhill and continues to serve on the Board of the Pentucket Bank Charitable Foundation.
Elizabeth Rogers was welcomed to the Board in 2000. She and her family own Rogers Spring Hill Garden & Farm Center. Rogers is a lifelong resident of Haverhill.
Ronald Pollina joined the Board of Directors in 2010 following his retirement from The Eagle-Tribune where he served as CFO. Pollina splits his time between Haverhill and Florida.
Pentucket Bank welcomes leaders to Board of Corporators
HAVERHILL — Pentucket Bank welcomed the following community leaders to the Board of Corporators at its 130th annual meeting on March 10:
Kathleen Darby of Haverhill, owner of Pizzazze Hair Salon and a partner in Mac & D Realty.
Denise Dolloff of Derry, director of development for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, New Hampshire.
John McCarthy of Haverhill, a commercial appraiser with Minco Corporation where he also oversees the day-to-day operations of the appraisal and sales departments.
Andres Silva of Windham, executive director of EparaTodos, the Spanish language arm of EforAll in Lawrence.
Art planned for Bradford Rail Trail Extension
HAVERHILL — Team Haverhill announced that Pentucket Bank has agreed to be the sole sponsor of the Bradford Rail Trail Extension Art Walk.
The $30,000 donation from the bank’s charitable foundation will be used for the purchase and installation of up to four permanent sculptures along the soon to be completed Bradford Rail Trail Extension and includes an amount for maintenance and upkeep.
In addition to Team Haverhill, the project has partnered with Creative Haverhill, a nonprofit community arts organization, to assist with soliciting artwork from artists. The Haverhill Garden Club is partnering to assist with installation of an “Edible Avenue” garden of indigenous edible plants that will be installed along the trail.
“We are so excited to be involved in continuing the Art Walk along the Bradford Rail Trail,” said Leanne Eastman, Pentucket Bank’s vice president of marketing and community relations. “Pentucket Bank is proud to be a major supporter of that first phase and we are thrilled to once again take the lead in supporting Team Haverhill as they work to expand upon the Art Walk with the extension of the Rail Trail.”
“We are so thankful for Pentucket Bank’s continued support and are excited to move this project forward as the Rail Trail is completed,” said Ann Jacobson, chair of the Team Haverhill Bradford Rail Trail Extension Committee.
