METHUEN — Gulsen Sevincgil of Lawrence was recently promoted to manager of the Methuen branch office of The Savings Bank. Sevincgil has been assistant manager of the branch office since joining the bank in 2018.
Before joining The Savings Bank, Sevincgil was branch operations manager at Santander Bank and assistant manager and customer service representative at Sovereign Bank. She began her banking career as a teller at the Arlington Trust/Shawmut Bank.
Bob DiBella, president of The Savings Bank, congratulated Sevincgil on her promotion.
“She has been an asset to the bank as an assistant manager, and we look forward to working with her as manager of the Methuen office," he said.
"Tha Valley" Cultural Fair set for Aug. 28.
HAVERHILL — "Tha Valley" Cultural Fair is Aug. 28. Online performances are from 10 a.m. to noon followed by food, music, and live performances in the courtyard at 44 Merrimack St. from noon to 1 p.m., then an interactive presentation at 1 p.m. at the HCMedia studio at Harbor Place.
Duston Garrison House to host Colonial muster
HAVERHILL — The Duston Garrison House at 665 Hilldale Ave. will hold its first Colonial era muster featuring Benjamin Church's Company (1685) and The Acton Minutemen (1775) on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. The event will include Colonial crafts and townsfolk, guided tours of the 1697 garrison house and demonstrations of how soldiers camped during the King Williams War and the American Revolution.
Haverhill Bank promotes employee to management position
HAVERHILL — Alison M. “Ali” Barker of Atkinson was recently promoted to branch manager of Haverhill Bank’s Salem, N.H., branch.
Barker joined the bank four years ago, beginning as a universal banker. Prior to her promotion, she served as assistant branch manager at the Haverhill Bank’s Rosemont office, 1094 Main St., Haverhill. As branch manager, Barker is responsible for maintaining the performance of the branch and providing leadership and supervision to staff.
Barker's local knowledge and banking experience will help her build and expand relationships with current and prospective clients, said Haverhill Bank President and CEO Thomas L. Mortimer.
