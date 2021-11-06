The fire that destroyed Malden Mills in Lawrence on Dec. 11, 1995 only brought the best out of Aaron Feuerstein, the man who owned the company.
Feuerstein, who died Thursday at 95, kept thousands of workers on the payroll for three months and continued to pay their health insurance, in spite of his own losses.
His generosity was recognized at the time on national programs like “60 Minutes,” and by an invitation to attend President Bill Clinton’s State of the Union address in 1996.
A quarter of a century later, Feuerstein’s kindness still evokes a deep sense of gratitude from people in the Merrimack Valley.
“We are saddened to learn of Mr. Feuerstein’s death,” Lawrence City Council President Marc LaPlante said. “When the tragic Malden Mills fire erupted in 1995, Mr. Feuerstein led the way to rebuild the factory and most importantly, generously insure that his workers continued receiving pay. He exemplified good corporate citizenship and left a positive legacy in Lawrence. May his spirit and memory endure.”
Congresswoman Lori Trahan said in a statement that “Aaron always said that his workers were family, and he backed up that statement time after time, building that ethos into his successful business that employed thousands in the Merrimack Valley.
That was clearer than ever following the Malden Mills fire, Trahan said, when Feuerstein’s generosity “was unfathomable for many, but for Aaron’s employees, it was just another example of their boss doing right by the hardworking folks who made the company what it was.”
It was a story closely followed by the editors, reporters and photographers of The Eagle-Tribune, and which nearly won the newspaper a Pulitzer Prize.
Family business
Feuerstein’s grandfather, Henry, an immigrant from Hungary, founded Malden Knitting Mills in 1906. Aaron’s father, Samuel, worked for his father beginning at the age 13, and stayed with the company for the rest of his life.
Henry later founded Malden Spinning and Dying Co., which was re-named Malden Mills when Aaron moved the cloth manufacturer in the 1950s to a spot that straddles the Lawrence and Methuen line.
Malden Mills had to declare bankruptcy in 1981, but came back strong with Polar fabric, as it was originally called. By the time of the fire in 1995, that material was being used in garments sold by Eddie Bauer, LL Bean, Timberland and a host of other clothing companies.
Albi Cameron of Salisbury started making Polar fabric at Malden Mills on Feb. 9, 1995, in a building known as Fin 2 (from “finishing”), which was one of the few structures in the mill complex to survive the fire.
He had completed a shift at his “tenter” machine, which stretched cloth, on Sunday, Dec. 10 and went Christmas shopping in Methuen Square the next day with his cousin, when they saw smoke in the direction of Malden Mills.
“The whole hill was lit up because of the fire,” Cameron said. “This is Christmas time. How am I going to support myself? How am I going to support my family? I was holding my son, who’s autistic. I had tears in my eyes.”
But Feuerstein met with workers at Gaythorne Hall in Methuen shortly after the fire and told them he was going to rebuild the company and help them out in the process.
“I was told from Aaron Feuerstein himself, ‘I’m going to pay you guys three months and you don’t have to worry about a thing, we’ll help you with Christmas,’” Cameron recalled.
Not only did he receive pay and benefits, but the company gave Cameron free tickets to a holiday ice show so he could entertain his son.
Cameron was so grateful, he volunteered to help clean off the machines from Fin 2 and move them to another location, where manufacturing could resume until a new building was erected.
Corporate ‘goodness’
Cameron would work for Malden Mills for 18 years, and described it as the best job of his life, where people were proud of what they made.
“We supplied all these people and then we helped the homeless with blankets,” he said. “We did a lot of good for other people. Aaron sent that goodness to other people.”
Mark Lavallee, who grew up in Lawrence and now lives in Londonderry, N.H., worked in the corporate maintenance department at Malden Mills for 46 years along with his twin brother, Mike.
“Aaron was the city’s hero, and by that I mean he took many people from all nationalities and ages and made them solid breadwinners for their families,” Lavallee said. “It gave these people respectability.”
That made Feuerstein “a great man in my eyes,” Lavallee said, and he wouldn’t have been able to raise four children and send them to college without the security that his job at Malden Mills provided.
“I’m expressing what a lot of other people have gone through beside myself,” Lavallee said. “On a personal note, during 1995, which was the fire and the rebuilding scheduling, he took the time—this is Aaron—to attend my dad’s wake in these hectic times. I cannot express enough what that meant to me and my family. If that isn’t the measure of a great man, what is?”
‘He lost everything’
David Abdoo, a Lawrence native and city councilor, had just taken a job at the Statehouse when he met Feuerstein at an event at Malden Mills in the aftermath of the fire.
“The elected people were great, they made commitments from Boston and from Washington,” Abdoo said. “Whether or not those were fulfilled, I don’t know. Aaron Feuerstein committed that day to reopening, and paying his employees and covering them as if the fire hadn’t happened. It blew me away that day, and in the coming months. There were training programs, and he was paying salaries and benefits.”
Abdoo said that Aaron Feuerstein set an example of what a businessman should be that was often in his mind when he served on the planning board, and developers would seek approval for a project.
“He lost his business, he lost everything,” Abdoo said. “Typically when events like that occur, people take the insurance and cash out or rebuild, but what they don’t necessarily do is take that next step, take the moral leadership and say, ‘These people are my work family. These people are the Malden Mills family.’ and he treated them like that.”
In the end, it wasn’t a fire that cost Feuerstein control over Malden Mills, but the debt he accumulated while rebuilding his company and keeping his workers afloat.
“If he were the CEO and people owned shares in Malden Mills, they would have never let him do that, or he would have been fired,” Abdoo said. “He had the autonomy to be his real self. He touched all those lives, and for me, in my lifetime, I don’t know that anyone is going to touch that.”