A special report commissioned by Gov. Charlie Baker details a gruesome scenario of a mismanaged nursing home that led to the deaths, by COVID-19, of 76 veterans, and the widespread sickness of scores of residents and employees at the Holyoke Veterans' Home.
The scathing report resulted in the resignation of the director of the Department of Veterans' Services, Francisco Urena, formerly of Lawrence.
Some of the report, written by Mark Pearlstein of the Boston law firm McDermott, Will & Emery, is as follows:
-- Urena recommended hiring Bennett Walsh, a career military officer, as superintendent of the facility, "despite (Bennett's) lack of any healthcare administration experience," the report states.
According to the report, "Mr. Walsh was not qualified to manage a long-term care facility, and his shortcomings were well known to the Department of Veterans’ Services — yet the agency failed to effectively oversee the Home during his tenure despite a statutory responsibility to do so."
-- Walsh's inexperience led to numerous mistakes, but one which had severe consequences. According to the report, "The most substantial error by the Home’s leadership team was a decision on March 27, 2020 to move all veterans from one of the two locked dementia units into the other locked dementia unit, where they would be crowded in with the veterans already living there."
At the time, according to the report, "each unit had some veterans who were COVID-19 positive, some who were suspected of having the disease, and others who were displaying no COVID-19 symptoms. Rather than isolating those with the disease from those who were asymptomatic — a basic tenet of infection control — the consolidation of these two units resulted in more than 40 veterans crowded into a space designed to hold 25."
A nurse in the facility described the move as 'total pandemonium' in the report. A recreational therapist who was instructed to help with the move said that she felt like she was "walking (the veterans) to their death" and that the veterans were "terrified."
-- The decision, made by the chief nursing officer, was approved by Walsh. They both blamed the move on staffing shortages, a statement challenged by Pearlstein's report, which noted that if there was ever a time to make a call for more staff, it would have been during the coronavirus crisis. Instead, Walsh and his leadership team remained silent, according to the report.