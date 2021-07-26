With a myriad of matters swirling in the city, I asked Lawrence mayoral candidates what they felt was the biggest issue among them. And how, as mayor, they planned to address/remedy/improve/repair it.
I’m starting out this week’s column with their responses:
Brian DePena said the biggest issue facing Lawrence is the “quality of life.”
“Drug addiction, homelessness, increased taxes and home evictions, to name a few. Our school system still needs great attention and the Columbia Gas incident left the city in total disarray. Quality-of-life issues that prior administrations have been trying to address, but unfortunately, not much progress has been seen, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began,” he said.
“The main issue before us is to suppress the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We need to encourage everyone to participate and be vaccinated. We need to further care for the mental well-being of those affected and address the socioeconomic devastation it has created swiftly. The degree of our response must be comprehensive, transparent, innovative and multilateral, showing solidarity to the most vulnerable, especially women, children and elderly. Fiscal responsibility, government funding, programs and transparent management of these funding and programs will be my first priority in order to address this quality-of-life issue. Working together, sharing knowledge and opinions with only one goal in mind, to move the city of Lawrence forward,” DePena said.
Mayor Kendrys Vasquez believes that the biggest issue facing the city continues to be the pandemic “due to the impact and great deal of response” required by the mayor’s office.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our residents’ health and taken a toll on workers, businesses and especially our elders. With that in mind, I have been fighting tirelessly to expand access to vaccines by opening the state’s first vaccine call center and supporting workers and small businesses so they can open up safely and fully. Our efforts to vaccinate our elders have been met successfully with nearly 90 percent of our 75-plus residents fully vaccinated. This pandemic hasn’t ended and I won’t stop fighting for vaccine equity and access for all Lawrence residents until it does,” Vasquez said.
Raul Diaz believes the biggest issue is homelessness.
“I plan to take a piece of city land and build a sanctuary, a safe haven for anyone facing homelessness or who are homeless. They will be given a small house-style cabin with three meals a day, free medical access, therapists, psychiatrists, as well as clothing. While in the sanctuary, anyone can get a job or training and start a bank account,” Diaz explained.
“They will not have access to that account until one year has passed. Then, they will go to Phase 2 and move from the sanctuary to a low-income apartment that the city has refurbished, which will allow them to save additional funds for another six months. At the third stage, they will go from the low-income apartment and find an apartment according to what they can afford. It will be an ongoing program to end homelessness,” he said.
Vilma Martinez-Rodriguez said, “In addition to working on recovery efforts from the disproportionate impact of the pandemic, the biggest issue impacting our community is the housing crisis.”
“Having access to affordable, accessible, healthy and safe housing is a basic human right. Lawrence has done a good job incentivizing, creating and diversifying housing, and adopting flexible zoning that promotes mixed-use, compact development. However, more needs to be done to comprehensively address the current housing insecurity impacting many of our families,” she said.
As mayor, Martinez-Rodriguez said she would support: Investing in the creation and preservation of housing using federal and state funding; Reinstituting the Rental Cost Task Force to identify and implement best practices that improve the quality, supply and diversity of housing; Supporting full implementation of the rental registration and inspection ordinance; a policy adopted to improve the quality of city housing, ensure safe and healthy living conditions for residents, and facilitate property code enforcement; Advocating for policies that address the high cost of rent in the city; Strengthening and expanding partnerships with landlords, investors, community housing development nonprofits, and key stakeholders; And increasing opportunities for homeownership.
A bit of trivia
Who was the shortest-serving mayor of Lawrence, either elected to the position or acting?
You can find the answer at the end of this column, courtesy of Rich Padova, professor at Northern Essex Community College with a specialty in local history.
DePena walks the streets
From Pablo Mercado, campaign spokesperson: Brian DePena continues to focus on the community of Lawrence.
Last week, he had the pleasure of being interviewed by local media and cover some of the issues affecting the community. He continues to walk the streets of Lawrence promoting his vision for the city, fiscal responsibility, transparency, fair treatment and inclusion.
Stay tuned for his campaign headquarters inauguration, which will have a very special endorsement.
Vásquez visits the elderly
Mayor Kendrys Vasquez’s campaign has been active with visits to elderly housing complexes across the city. The visits will continue throughout the campaign, said Nairoby Sanchez, Vasquez campaign spokesperson.
“In the coming weeks, these visits will be an anchor in our efforts to get out the vote and will ensure that elderly residents are continuously prioritized throughout this pandemic,” she wrote.
“As we return to in-person visits while campaigning, our staff is mindful of COVID-19 concerns from our residents and respectfully wear our face coverings, socially distance when possible, and bring additional PPE to our events for anyone who might need it,” Sanchez continued.
Rodriguez wants to be the voice
Doris Rodriguez is billing herself as the “only candidate born and raised in the Merrimack Valley.”
“We need an all-round leader that is capable to do the job. A leader that can be your voice in the community. I know I am that leader that can make the city of Lawrence a better place for our families, children and most importantly, our future,” Rodriguez said in an email.
Rodriguez was born in Methuen and raised in Lawrence “by immigrant parents that came to the United States from the Dominican Republic for a better living, the American Dream.”
More info on Rodriguez can be accessed at VoteDorisV.Rodriguez.com and she also has pages on Facebook and Instagram, according to her campaign.
Important dates from city’s election division:
July 30: Last day to obtain nomination papers.
Aug. 3: Last day for municipal candidates to submit nomination papers to the election division.
Aug. 19: Last day to submit objections to nomination papers, ballot questions and withdrawal of nomination papers.
Sept. 1: Last day to register to vote in city in the preliminary election.
Sept. 21: Preliminary city election. Polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Nov. 2: Final city election. Polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
And the answer is ...
Trivia question answer: George Miller.
When Mayor Kevin Sullivan resigned in spring 1993 to lead the Massachusetts Highway Department in the Weld administration, then-City Council President George Miller became “acting mayor” under the terms of the city charter. Miller, however, resigned after just three weeks on the job but stayed on the City Council. He died in Nashua, New Hampshire, on May 31, 2012, at age 87 and is buried in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Lawrence.
