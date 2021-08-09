The Lawrence mayor’s race is down to five.
Raul Diaz did not return his nomination papers, with 300 certified signatures, by the deadline Tuesday.
So heading to the preliminary ballot is Mayor Kendrys Vasquez, William Lantigua, Vilma Martinez-Dominguez, Doris Rodriguez and Brian DePena.
The preliminary election is set for Sept. 21. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sept. 1 is the last day to register to vote in the preliminary election.
How it works
A bit of trivia
This week’s mayoral history trivia question: How many mayors of Lawrence, either elected, acting or interim, were not born in the United States?
A. 6
B. 8
C. 10
D. 12
Look for the trivia answer at the end of this column.
Question of the week
This past week, I asked the mayoral candidates what the most important feedback they’ve received from voters is while campaigning and door knocking.
Doris Rodriguez said she’s spoken “to many residents and I would say the most important feedback would be hearing them say that they will vote for me.”
“Many residents expressed their feelings of wanting a mayor who is reliable, able to listen to their concerns, and provide positive solutions. They want someone who actually cares for the city of Lawrence. We had conversations about how to make the city of Lawrence better and what made it convincing for them to vote for me is the fact that I am the only candidate born and raised here in the Merrimack Valley, my educational background of having graduated from Lawrence High, Merrimack College and Suffolk University Law School, and that I had previously brought the city of Lawrence $3 million for their lead abatement program,” Rodriguez said.
“I’m glad to hear that many residents care about who is going to be the next mayor for the city of Lawrence and I feel very honored knowing that they can count on me,” she added.
Brian DePena said he’s receiving “very positive feedback” because his platform “meets voters’ issues and priorities.”
“Our campaign objective is not only to get votes. It is important for us to seize the moment to listen, inform our citizens, and offer them a clear and distinct choice from other candidates. Voters are facing an important decision and they are voting because there is so much on the line,” he said.
“Voters we meet on a regular basis are concerned about the quality of life in the city, housing affordability, the prolongation of the coronavirus outbreak and its uncertainty on the economy and jobs, dysfunction in City Hall as well as the inability to manage city finances, and the handling of the fight of blight and violent crime,” he said.
According to a statement, DePena said his vision and top priorities for Lawrence are:
Operate with integrity, good stewardship and accountability of public resources.
Implementation of smart growth and sustainable values as the guiding principles in the city’s overall planning and development scheme.
A balanced housing policy and flexing land-use regulations.
Offer emerging enterprises with entrepreneurial leadership and product development education to advance their businesses.
A multifaceted strengthening of the Lawrence Police Department, achieving more effective and efficient crime control.
Work with community partners to address the growing issue of homelessness and shelter for the most vulnerable groups, especially children.
Accelerate the exit of receivership by ensuring that our education system meet sufficient improvement to be removed from its designation as struggling to a high-achieving and innovative institution.
“As I am door knocking, it is inspiring to see how much members of our community appreciate the work I have been doing, first as a city councilor and now as mayor,” Kendrys Vasquez said.
“The people I meet have shared that they are fortunate to have a mayor who is capable of fighting for the best interest of our community in one of our most challenging times, and understand that I have a proven record that enables me to continue the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, economic recovery and the housing crisis. Last week, when I went door knocking, I met a constituent of mine who said she never expected her mayor to arrive at her doorstep to introduce himself but she was glad to have been able to meet her new mayor since she hasn’t been out as much due to the pandemic. Our residents need to know they have someone in City Hall fighting for them. Experiences like this remind me why I will always keep fighting for Lawrence residents,” Vasquez said.
As she campaigned, Vilma Martinez-Dominguez said, “People who know or heard about me, or have heard about my years of work in the community, are excited about me running and about the possibility of electing a woman mayor. When asked about the issues that matter most to them, topping the list are the housing crisis (high cost of rent, quality of housing and homelessness), public safety (drugs, noise, traffic-related violations and road repairs), and public health (COVID-19-financial relief, and getting our younger population vaccinated, trash).”
“As someone who has lived and worked in this community for close to 30 years, these issues are not new. I’ve devoted my life to improving the lives of our residents and families, through my leadership at the YWCA, my health equity promotion work as the co-founder and former coordinator of the Mayor’s Health Task Force, and through my recent work as the city’s community development director. If elected mayor, I will continue to work closely with elected officials, government entities, nonprofits, businesses, residents and other key stakeholders to more intensely and intentionally address the quality-of-life issues that impact our community,” Martinez-Dominguez said.
DePena donates to scholarship
Last week, a group of Lawrence and North Andover firefighters organized a scholarship fundraiser in support of advancing educational opportunities for students in both communities. Several firefighters extended a personal invitation for DePena to donate and participate in the event, said Pablo Mercado, a DePena campaign spokesperson.
“Brian is known to be generous and a long-term supporter of many local charitable events. Besides being a successful businessman, Brian has a vehement passion for supporting benevolent causes in the community, especially for those focused on children and youth. As a successful Lawrence business owner, DePena understands that it takes everyone’s involvement to move the city, children and youth forward,” Mercado said.
Martinez-Dominguez receives endorsement
Vilma Martinez-Dominguez received the endorsement of EMILY’s List, the largest resource for women in politics. EMILY’s List praised Vilma for her work advocating for the women and families of Lawrence.
“EMILY’s List is proud to endorse Vilma Martinez-Dominguez for Lawrence mayor,” said Sarah Curmi, vice president of state and local campaigns at EMILY’s List. “From co-founding a multimillion-dollar task force on health care equity to fighting for better public infrastructure, Vilma has the experience and drive to make her vision of a better community a reality. “
The organization’s endorsement provides access to experts in fundraising, campaigning, and the support of a grassroots community of over 5 million members.
Martinez-Dominguez also has the backing of philanthropist Barbara Lee, the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus, state representative and candidate for lieutenant governor Tami Gouveia, Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, state Sen. Barry Finegold, former Sen. Susan Tucker, former Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera, local business leaders such as Joel Lopez and Evan Silverio, and community leaders, including Zoila Gomez and Wendy Luzon.
“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the EMILY’s List,” Martinez-Dominguez said in a statement. “Throughout my career, I fought for the health and safety of women. I am committed to fighting for gender and health equity as mayor of Lawrence!”
And the trivia answer is:
Answer: 10, as follows: Charles Storrow, James Simpson, Lewis Collins and Michael Scanlon were born in Canada; John Breen was born in Ireland; Alexander Bruce and John Crawford were born in Scotland; and Marcos Devers, William Lantigua and Kendrys Vasquez were born in the Dominican Republic.
Thank you to Rich Padova, Northern Essex Community College professor with a specialty in local history, for submitting the trivia questions for this column each week.
